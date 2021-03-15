Monday, March 15, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan: Hindu community 'pardons' Islamists who had destroyed the Krishna Dwara temple in Khyber...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Hindu community ‘pardons’ Islamists who had destroyed the Krishna Dwara temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In what transpired on December 30, 2020, several Islamists led by a local cleric and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam had attacked and burned down the Krishna Dwara temple, situated in Karak’s Teri union council in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Minority Hindus pardon Islamists who had destroyed Krishna Dwara temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A Hindu temple was set ablaze in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district in December/ Image Source: Sidhant Sibal
1

The minority Hindu minority community in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in Pakistan has reportedly decided to forgive the hundreds of radical Islamists who had razed down and destroyed the Krishna Dwara temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on December 30, 2020.

The Krishna Dwara temple, which is situated in Karak’s Teri union council, had come under attack by hundreds of residents who set fire to the building, then razed it down with hammers and crude weapons on December 30, last year.

Since the incident, tension brewed between the members of the persecuted Hindu community and the Muslims in the province. In order to resolve this dispute, the members of the Hindu community held a meeting on Saturday with some Muslim clerics and local leaders. In an out-of-court settlement, the former has now agreed to ‘pardon’ the mob accused of vandalising the temple revered by the Hindus in Pakistan. In return, the Muslim clerics reportedly promised to protect the constitutional rights of the Hindu community and provide full protection from any such untoward incident in the future.

Reportedly, the accused have also tendered an apology to the Hindus over the attack for a similar incident in 1997.

Following the reconciliation meeting on March 13 (Saturday), both sides agreed to send a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, requesting it to release all the accused arrested so far in the case. According to reports, nearly 50 people had been arrested in the case.

The reconciliation meeting was chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan. Pakistan Hindu Council member Ramesh Kumar, who is also a member of the ruling PTI, stated that the incident had hurt Hindus all over the world.

Islamists razed down Hindu temple in Pakistan

In what transpired on December 30, 2020, several Islamists had attacked and burned down the Krishna Dwara temple, situated in Karak’s Teri union council. The fanatics, led by a local cleric and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group) set fire to the building, then razed it down with hammers and crude weapons. The video which went viral on social media showed how the miscreants surrounded and vandalised the temple for hours.

Notably, the temple was demolished allegedly in the presence of district administration officials.

Reportedly, the temple was built after Guru Shri Paramhans Dayal was laid to rest at the site in July 1919. However, the Muslim residents of the area had closed the temple after the Partition in 1947. In 2015, the Krishna Dwara temple was restored on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, only to be razed down again by radical Islamists.

India lodged a strong protest against the malicious act

The unfortunate act against the Hindu minority community was widely condemned by human rights activists based in Pakistan and other parts of the world. India had also strongly protested the wanton and malicious destruction of the Hindu temple by several Islamic fanatics. Concerns were conveyed to Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

India had also called out the Pakistan government at the United Nations, saying the country’s enforcement agencies stood as “mute spectators” when a historic Hindu temple was attacked

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistani Hindus, Krishna Dwara temple, Pakistan minorities
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Telangana: Probe begins into minor’s rape in Bhainsa; BJP leader accuses police of silencing parents to not escalate communal tension

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders have accused the police of trying to cover up the crime under the guise of possible exacerbation of tensions.
News Reports

Jharkhand: Food van driver killed over allegations of bike theft, family claims ‘personal enmity’. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Express reported that the Angara police have arrested 12 accused so far, although an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Pakistan Embassy to organize puppet show celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations with China, netizens cannot keep calm

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Embassy will hold puppet show in China to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.

Yashwant Sinha – Story of a Compulsive Betrayer and Political Migratory Bird

Opinions Guest Author -
Since 2014 Yashwant Sinha has exhibited the ‘Naaraaz Fufaji’ behaviour since 2014, apparently for not being taken in as Minister.

Sovan Chatterjee and friend Baisakhi quit BJP over ticket denial: Read their resignation letters to state party president Dilip Ghosh

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee have quit the BJP after the former was denied ticket from Behala East.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Three arrested for sharing photo of children doing namaz on the road on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand Police has arrested three people for making the picture of children performing namaz on road viral.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,791FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com