Thursday, March 11, 2021
Prime Minister Modi’s mother Heeraben receives the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PM Modi's mother, who is 90-year-old, is eligible for vaccination under the ongoing Phase 2 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi's mother receives the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
PM Modi with mother Heeraben/ Representational image/ Image Source: DNA
42

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that his mother Heeraben has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he was happy to share that his mother has taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. The Prime Minister also urged people to help and motivate eligible people to take the vaccine.

PM Modi’s mother, who is 90-year-old, is eligible for vaccination under the ongoing Phase 2 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, which intends to immunise all people above the age of 60 and people above the age of 45 with co-morbidities.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had kickstarted the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country by taking the first dose of indigenously-developed Covaxin vaccine, developed by Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech. The second phase of vaccination started on March 1.

The countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16, with healthcare workers receiving the vaccination. On February 2, the immunisation of frontline workers was also started.

As per the latest figures, until Thursday, nearly 2.52 crore jabs have been inoculated in the country. Out of the 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses administered, 71,70,519 healthcare and 70,31,147 frontline workers were given the first dose, while 39,77,407 healthcare and 5,82,118 frontline workers have been given the second dose.

In addition to that, 9,29,359 people aged 45 years and above with comorbidities and 55,99,143 senior citizens have also been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine.

