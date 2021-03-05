Friday, March 5, 2021
Raped for 16 months, coerced to kill her son, looted Rs 45 lakhs: Read how ‘Roshan’ baba alias Sajid Siddiqui exploited a lady in Rajasthan

Sajid Siddiqui initially trapped the victim by luring her with promises to make money for her easily and quickly. He then sexually exploited her threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

Rajasthan police have arrested one Maulvi ‘Roshan’ baba alias Sajid Siddiqui, his disciples Arif and Raju and one Wasil Qadri for allegedly exploiting a woman in Auwa village in the Marwar Junction tehsil of Pali district in Rajasthan. The main accused Sajid Siddiqui, along with his accomplice allegedly raped the woman for over 16 months. Siddiqui has also been accused of plundering Rs 45 lakhs for the woman and provoking her of killing her 10-year-old son.

It is pertinent to note here that there are contradicting reports regarding the amount of money looted by the accused. While some media reports said that the looted amount was Rs 45 lakhs, some mention that the the accused fleeced the victim out of Rs 35 lakhs.

Rajasthan’s Siriyari police lodged an FIR against the four accused based on the complaint filed by the lady’s husband. While Siddiqui and his accomplice Wasil Qadri have been taken into remand following court orders, Siddiqui’s disciples Arif and Raju have been sent to jail.

According to reports, ‘Roshan’ baba alias Sajid Siddiqui tricked the woman into believing that if she sacrificed her 10-year-old son, not only all the stone lying in her house would convert into gold but her son would also come back to her eventually. He had convinced her that by following his instructions she could acquire money to a tune of Rs 3 crores 20 lakhs.

The woman confessed that Sajid Siddiqui and his accomplice regularly visited her house in Auwa village, where she lived alone with her son as her husband worked elsewhere in South India. She said that she would fall unconscious after Siddiqui and his accomplice cast a spell on her. After which, they use to strip her naked and take turns to rape her.

The woman furthered that when she protested after regaining consciousness, Sajid threatened to kill her with his pistol. The imposter had also introduced one of his associates as a crime inspector to the victim and told the latter that his inspector friend would arrest her if she reported the matter to anyone.

Recently, when the victim’s husband returned to his home in Rajasthan for a few days, she broke down and narrated her horrifying ordeal to him, after which the latter lodged a complaint against ‘Roshan’ baba and his associates at the Siriyari police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sojat, Dr Hemant Jakhar, has been handed over the investigation into the case.

This is how ‘Roshan’ baba alias Sajid Siddiqui exploited a woman in Rajasthan

In what transpired, Sajid Siddiqui initially trapped the victim by luring her with promises to make money for her easily and quickly. He convinced her that he would help her procure the underground hidden treasure from her house which would make her rich overnight. To deceive the victim, first Sajid aka Roshan Baba along with his accomplice dug the victim’s room without her knowledge. They then placed a sack full of stones there.

To fool the woman, the accused chemically treated the stones with some solution, which gave the stones a faint gold-like colour, so whenever she opened the sack, she would be convinced that the stones are gradually turning into gold.

Initially, the victim was so confused, that she went with the flow, but when the accused asked her to sacrifice her son, she put her foot down. Sajid tirelessly kept trying to convince her that if she follows his advice then the stones would eventually convert into gold, selling which could easily get her at least a sum of Rs 3 crore 20 lakhs.

When still the victim was not convinced enough, ‘Roshan’ baba started video calling her up from a dark, eerie room, which he had set up in his associated Wasil Qadri’s house, to perform his black magic. The dark and dingy room, which he called Jannat Mahal, gave out extremely spooky vibes. It had light effects to accentuate the eerie atmosphere of the room. The accused called up the victim from this room at night and tried to convince her by saying: “I reached Jannat and then I came back. Your son will also die and return.”

According to reports, Sajid Siddiqui aka ‘Roshan’ Baba was a resident of Salkhuan in Saharsa district before coming to Auwa. He came to Auwa in 2010 and for the next four years, he worked as a cleric in a mosque in Siriyari, but due to his ill deeds, he was ostracised from the mosque. After this Sajid came in contact with Wasil Qadri and started living with him in his house.

