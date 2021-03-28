Sunday, March 28, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Plastic veil to 'protect' over 40 mosques in 'sensitive' areas ahead of...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Plastic veil to ‘protect’ over 40 mosques in ‘sensitive’ areas ahead of ‘Joota Maar Holi’ procession to maintain peace

As there are mosques located along the route of the procession, the officials have added a thick security blanket across the town.

OpIndia Staff
43 mosques to be covered with plastic veil in UP's Shahjahanpur on Holi/ Image Source: Navbharattimes
226

Around 43 mosques in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur have been covered with plastic veils ahead of Holi to prevent any untoward events and incidents of throwing colour on the Islamic structures in the town.

According to the reports, the Shahjahanpur Police have covered about 43 mosques in the district with plastic sheets and tarpaulin to maintain law and order and prevent communal harmony during traditional ‘Laat Saheb ka Juloos’ (Laat Saheb procession) on Holi. 

The annual ‘Laat Saheb Ka Juloos’ procession, also known as ‘Joota Maar Holi’, is organised at Holi in Shahjahanpur. The 18th-century tradition involves people hurling footwear at a ‘Laat Saab’, who sits on the buffalo cart personifying a Britisher.

The procession passes through sensitive areas where people first bow to ‘Laat Saheb’ and then beat him with shoes and brooms to show their anger and hatred towards British rule in the country. As there are mosques located along the route of the procession, the officials have added a thick security blanket across the town.

CCTV cameras installed, peace meetings held

Sanjay Kumar, Shahjahanpur City Superintendent of Police, said the mosques along the procession route would be covered with plastic sheets from top to bottom to ensure people no colour or any objectionable object is thrown at the structures and disturb communal harmony.

“The mosques will be covered before Holika Dahan (March 28). Some of them have already been covered,” Kumar said. Kumar said CCTV cameras have been installed along the route of the procession while drone cameras are being used to monitor the crowd.

The police officer said that the facade of the mosques has been covered with hoardings. Some of the roads which fall on the route of the procession have been barricaded and will be closed a day in advance so that no anti-social element can disturb the procession, the officer added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh has held a meeting with Muslim religious leaders to seek their cooperation for the peaceful conclusion of the programme.

‘Joota Maar Holi’ – a long held tradition of the city

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Shahjahanpur for the ‘Joota Maar’ Holi’ that is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Explaining the history of the procession of ‘Laat Saab’, Historian Vikas Khurana said, “On the day of Holi, the procession of ‘Bade Laat Saab’ is taken out on a buffalo cart with Holi revellers hurling ‘jootas’ (footwear) at him.” He added that the Holi tradition dates back to the early 18th century during the time of Nawab Abdullah Khan, the last emperor of the dynasty that founded Shahjahanpur.

The tradition of people taking out a procession with the nawab seated on a camel continued till 1857.

However, the Britishers did not like the event that symbolised the Hindu-Muslim unity, and in 1858, Mardan Ali Khan, the commander of Bareilly’s military ruler Khan Bahadur Khan, attacked the revellers killing many Hindus and Muslims. Next year, in 1859, as the Nawab took out the procession on Holi, footwear were hurled at it on the instigation of the British rulers.

After Independence in 1947, the tradition was once again started, and the administration changed the name of the procession to ‘Laat Saab’ to symbolise the oppressive British regime. Since then, the celebration continues. The celebrations have two parts – the processions of ‘Bade Laat Saab’ and ‘Chhote Laat Saab’.

Similar precautions were taken in previous years too to maintain peace.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjoota maar holi, uttar pradesh mosque, mosque veil, mosque plastic veil
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants burn Holika before Holi in Muzaffarnagar

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, two days prior to the prescribed time of Holika Dahan.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Plastic veil to ‘protect’ over 40 mosques in ‘sensitive’ areas ahead of ‘Joota Maar Holi’ procession to maintain peace

OpIndia Staff -
As there are mosques located along the route of the procession, the officials have added a thick security blanket across the town.

Rakesh Tikait threatens to cut off electricity in 16 states if Centre does not reconsider farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait has not yet clarified which 16 states he plans to plunge into darkness. As of now, there are twelve states where BJP is the ruling party and 6 states where BJP is part of the ruling coalition.

Woman dead, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at Canada’s Vancouver library, suspect arrested

World OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now gone viral, the perpetrator can be seen stabbing himself in his leg before he was taken into custody.

Facebook services down, Bangladesh deploys border guard as Islamist protests over PM Modi’s visit continue: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facebook services are down in Bangladesh as Islamists protest against the visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

Politics OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Crime

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.
Read more
Politics

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,992FansLike
526,251FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com