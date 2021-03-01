Monday, March 1, 2021
Home News Reports Leftist Historian, who got the book on Delhi riots de-platformed, gives 'activist' Malala Yousafzai...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Leftist Historian, who got the book on Delhi riots de-platformed, gives ‘activist’ Malala Yousafzai platform to propagate anti-India narrative

Malala, who had fled Pakistan after being shot at by Talibanis, has continued to peddle Pakistani propaganda against India.

OpIndia Staff
'Historian' invites Malala Yousafzai to Jaipur Lit Fest to peddle anti-India propaganda
William Dalrymple (left), Malala Yousafzai (right), images via The Hindu and New York Post
1

Leftist historian William Dalrymple has invited ‘activist’ and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), despite being well-aware of her anti-India rhetorics. Dalrymple, who serves as the Festival Director of JLF, has earlier tried to de-platform the ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ books that reveal the anti-Hindu antecedents behind the rioting that took place under the garb of Anti-CAA protests in February last year.

Malala, while speaking at JLF claimed that the Muslims and Dalits are minorities in India and are at risk as they are not given the minorities’ rights. Interfering in India’s internal matter, she claimed that the Indian women and girls ‘speaking out for farmers’, climate change and protection of minority rights are ’empowering and inspiring’. It is imperative to note that the ‘climate activists’ are supporting farmers against the farm laws which aim to improve ground water levels and control air pollution which is caused due to stubble burning by farmers, mostly in Punjab and Haryana.

As per the official website of JLF, Malala is listed as a ‘speaker’ for the 2021 Edition of the event. “Malala Yousafzai is an education advocate, youngest Nobel laureate, Oxford University graduate and co-founder of Malala Fund. At age 15, she was attacked by the Taliban for advocating for girls’ education in Pakistan. She won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to see every girl in school,” read the speaker description.

Screengrab of the Jaipur Literature Festival

The event, held between February 19-28 of this year, was based on the theme of ’embracing new digital paradigms with a specially curated festival experience.’

Malala’s anti-India propaganda during abrogation of Article 370

On August 8, 2019, Malala Yousufzai took to Twitter to peddle Pakistan’s false propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir about the decision of the Indian government to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state.

Again on September 14, 2019, she had resorted to fear-mongering and attempted to incite Muslims by making claims. Malala said that she talked to the people from Kashmir directly, despite having a ‘communication blackout’. She added that Kashmiris were cut off and unable to make their voices heard to the rest of the world. She claimed to have spoken to three Kashmiri girls, who said that the current situation in Kashmir was of ‘complete silence’ and all they could hear was the steps of troops outside their windows.

Furthermore, the ‘activist’ said claimed that one of the three girls told her that she could not go to school to appear for her exams that were supposedly held on August 12. As the girl missed her exams, she cried to Malala that she was now purposeless and depressed. However, August 12 was a notified holiday declared across India on the occasion of Bakr Id or Eid ul-Adha. Even on the Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department website, 12th August was clearly marked as Eid.

Leftist-historian de-platforms book on Delhi Riots

On August 21 last year, Bloomsbury author William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he was working to stop the publication of ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ book. Responding to a request by Congress troll Saket Gokhale to somehow stop the book, Dalrymple had replied, “I’m on it. As are several other Bloomsbury authors.”

Replying to another Twitter user with the same request, Dalrymple had replied, “Just seen this and onto it”. The leftist author had also tagged several other authors in his tweets, implying that he was requesting them to put pressure on the publishing house to pulp the book. After the book was de-platformed, writer Aatish Taseer had informed that William Dalrymple was behind the effort to prevent the book from being published.

“I’m extremely grateful to @DalrympleWill for his efforts in putting a stop to this shameful bit of state propaganda. It could not have happened without him”, Aatish Taseer had tweeted. However, the liberal agenda failed with Garuda Prakashan decided to publish the book.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmalala, malala yousafzai, pakistan, jaipur lit fest
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Leftist Historian, who got the book on Delhi riots de-platformed, gives ‘activist’ Malala Yousafzai platform to propagate anti-India narrative

OpIndia Staff -
Malala, who had fled Pakistan after being shot at by Talibanis, has continued to peddle Pakistani propaganda against India.
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.

‘Bring resolution against CAA, law for Muslim reservation’: Abu Azmi threatens to protest against Maha govt if demands not fulfilled

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has asked the state government to bring a law to provide 5% reservations to Muslims in the state.

Meet Abbas Siddiqui, Rahul Gandhi’s new ally who wanted 50 crore Indians to die from ‘Allah’s virus’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui joined hands with the Communist party and the Congress, even though they have lost ground in the State.

Kanpur: Fashion designer accuses one Arif of sexually exploiting her under a fake identity, complaint registered

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The woman has alleged that Md Arif had claimed to be a Hindu boy pursuing MBA in Mumbai.

‘I may decide to beat them a third time’: Donald Trump hints at 2024 run for presidency in first speech after leaving White House

World OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump hinted at a presidential run in 2024 and rubbished rumours that he may launch his own party

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

‘I’m Akhlaq you killed for one cow’: Islamic terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

OpIndia Staff -
In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, "Next time the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don't agree to the demands now".
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
Fact-Check

Congress IT cell passes off old images of left parties rally to claim lakhs of people attended their rally in Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Several Congress shared images of a political rally claiming lakhs of people had gathered in Kolkata for a Congress rally
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,093FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com