Leftist historian William Dalrymple has invited ‘activist’ and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), despite being well-aware of her anti-India rhetorics. Dalrymple, who serves as the Festival Director of JLF, has earlier tried to de-platform the ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ books that reveal the anti-Hindu antecedents behind the rioting that took place under the garb of Anti-CAA protests in February last year.

Malala, while speaking at JLF claimed that the Muslims and Dalits are minorities in India and are at risk as they are not given the minorities’ rights. Interfering in India’s internal matter, she claimed that the Indian women and girls ‘speaking out for farmers’, climate change and protection of minority rights are ’empowering and inspiring’. It is imperative to note that the ‘climate activists’ are supporting farmers against the farm laws which aim to improve ground water levels and control air pollution which is caused due to stubble burning by farmers, mostly in Punjab and Haryana.

As per the official website of JLF, Malala is listed as a ‘speaker’ for the 2021 Edition of the event. “Malala Yousafzai is an education advocate, youngest Nobel laureate, Oxford University graduate and co-founder of Malala Fund. At age 15, she was attacked by the Taliban for advocating for girls’ education in Pakistan. She won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to see every girl in school,” read the speaker description.

Screengrab of the Jaipur Literature Festival

The event, held between February 19-28 of this year, was based on the theme of ’embracing new digital paradigms with a specially curated festival experience.’

Malala’s anti-India propaganda during abrogation of Article 370

On August 8, 2019, Malala Yousufzai took to Twitter to peddle Pakistan’s false propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir about the decision of the Indian government to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state.

Again on September 14, 2019, she had resorted to fear-mongering and attempted to incite Muslims by making claims. Malala said that she talked to the people from Kashmir directly, despite having a ‘communication blackout’. She added that Kashmiris were cut off and unable to make their voices heard to the rest of the world. She claimed to have spoken to three Kashmiri girls, who said that the current situation in Kashmir was of ‘complete silence’ and all they could hear was the steps of troops outside their windows.

Furthermore, the ‘activist’ said claimed that one of the three girls told her that she could not go to school to appear for her exams that were supposedly held on August 12. As the girl missed her exams, she cried to Malala that she was now purposeless and depressed. However, August 12 was a notified holiday declared across India on the occasion of Bakr Id or Eid ul-Adha. Even on the Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department website, 12th August was clearly marked as Eid.

Leftist-historian de-platforms book on Delhi Riots

On August 21 last year, Bloomsbury author William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he was working to stop the publication of ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ book. Responding to a request by Congress troll Saket Gokhale to somehow stop the book, Dalrymple had replied, “I’m on it. As are several other Bloomsbury authors.”

Replying to another Twitter user with the same request, Dalrymple had replied, “Just seen this and onto it”. The leftist author had also tagged several other authors in his tweets, implying that he was requesting them to put pressure on the publishing house to pulp the book. After the book was de-platformed, writer Aatish Taseer had informed that William Dalrymple was behind the effort to prevent the book from being published.

“I’m extremely grateful to @DalrympleWill for his efforts in putting a stop to this shameful bit of state propaganda. It could not have happened without him”, Aatish Taseer had tweeted. However, the liberal agenda failed with Garuda Prakashan decided to publish the book.