On Saturday, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. Yashwant Singh, who had quit the saffron party in 2018, has been critical of the BJP after he was sidelined by the party leadership post the 2014 general elections.

Ever since then, Sinha has been admonishing the Narendra Modi-led government on various issues and had also gone to the extent of joining hands with radical left-wing elements such as Prashant Bhushan to oppose BJP and its policies. Since leaving the party, he had joined the efforts demanding an investigation into the procurement of the Rafale jets, but the Supreme Court rejected the petitions as they lacked merits.

After losing political relevance and all the goodwill he had earned through years, Sinha, desperate for some sort of limelight, has now begun his second innings in politics by joining the TMC.

As Sinha joined BJP, several social media users debated the possibility of other side-lined leaders from the BJP quitting the party to join other political parties to kick start their already dead political career. One name that was discussed extensively is none other than BJP MP and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.

Netizens pointed out that Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy could be the next person who could jump the ship amidst his deteriorating relationship with the BJP. Subramanian Swamy has been at the crossroads with the BJP and has been lately critical of its policies. Time-and-again, Swamy has taken a swipe at the NDA-led administration to express his displeasure over several policy issues.

Subramanian Swamy’s relationship with the BJP turning sour

Subramanian Swamy, off late, has been extremely critical against his own party and has not wasted any chance to take pot-shots against the Modi government. Taking to Twitter, just a few days back, Swamy had claimed that Modi had reached his moment of truth as the claims of India being the world leader has been punctured.

Targeting the government over its decision to join the QUAD initiative, Swamy, who is often accused of being sympathetic to China, said that as a leader, Modi must choose between BRICS or QUAD, or he will end up as the bat in Panchatantra.

During the India-China border clash that erupted last year, Swamy had indulged in politics to criticise the Modi government. Citing a dubious report from far-left news outlet The Hindu, Swamy had mocked PM Modi by calling a Chowkidar.

In September last year, Subramanian Swamy had also fired his guns against the party’s Information and Technology (IT) cell head Amit Malviya for running a campaign against him. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had also given an ultimatum to the BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, saying that if Amit Malaviya is not removed from the BJP IT cell by Thursday, then he will have to defend himself.

Swamy’s confrontation with Amit Malviya had indicated that not everything was smooth between the Rajya Sabha MP and the saffron party.

Subramanian Swamy peddles conspiracy theories, attacks Modi government often

Shockingly, during the Red Fort riots, Swamy peddled conspiracy theories against the Modi government, saying that there were rumours that Prime Minister Office orchestrated the Red Fort siege. He had speculated that PMO acted as an agent provocateur in the Red Fort drama. However, Swamy acknowledged that the rumours could be fake.

Sidelined by the high command of the BJP, Swamy was once again found clutching at straws in February to undermine the central government when he took a jibe at petrol prices in India by invoking the Ramayana. He said that petrol cost Rs. 92 in “Ram’s India”, Rs. 53 in “Sita’s Nepal” and Rs. 51 in “Ravan’s Lanka”. While some might believe it was a clever jibe, the fact is it was far from the truth.

Subramanian Swamy shares a ‘WhatsApp forward’

A few weeks later, Subramanian Swamy had also launched a crusade against the Union Budget that was presented by Nirmala Sitharaman even though it has earned praise from all quarters of the political spectrum.

It is no secret that Swamy has not taken well to being side-lined from the party. Unable to affect any real changes, he can be often spotted on social media peddling misinformation.

Social media users says Swamy will quit the party soon

Speculating that Swamy might be at the end of his political journey with the BJP, many netizens speculated that Subramanian Swamy might also follow the likes of Yashwant Sinha to join any opposition party.

Social media users asked Swamy whether he would join the TMC just like Sinha.

After Yashwant Sinha, buzz is that Swamy could be next. #IsSwamyJoiningTMC? — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) March 13, 2021

As Swamy has often praised Mamata Banerjee, other social media users claimed that he might soon join TMC. He said Swamy might negotiate and present her with a five village offer too.

Seems like Mamata Banerjee is an old friend of @Swamy39



Now that Yashwant Sinha has done it, Next step the buzz around is that Subramanian Swamy has decided to join the TMC family! Is it true?



Maybe he can negotiate & present her with a 5-village offer too?#IsSwamyJoiningTMC pic.twitter.com/jmCMISKD4C — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) March 13, 2021

Aparajit Bharat mentioned that Swamy has a history of changing political party based on his convenience, and he might do the same shortly.

When Swαmy became Rajya Sabha MP frm Jana Sangh in 1974, in couple of yrs switched to Janata Party by ditching Jan Sangh



He has been desperately trying a flip flop since BJP made him Rajya Sabha MP.



Yes, like everyone else, even I have the same question

👇🏼#IsSwamyjoiningTMC 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ohrpTB9Ttk — AParajit Bharat 😌 (@AparBharat) March 13, 2021

Another user, Jiten Gajaria, had a different point to make. He said TMC would not take Swamy as he is a ‘bigger motor mouth’ than Mamata. Gajaria said Swamy would make Mamata sound soft and sensible.

TMC won’t take Swamy. They know he is a bigger motor mouth than Mamata. He will make Mamata sound soft & sensible. Phir vote kaun dega. So Pagluddin will not join TMC.#IsSwamyjoiningTMC — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) March 13, 2021

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga asked Swamy whether the rumours were true.

Well, one has to wait and see whether Subramanian Swamy will be disciplined by the BJP or will he jump the ship to join any other party. Only time and Subramanian Swamy can provide an answer.