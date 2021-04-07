Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Home News Reports Writer from Assam arrested for Facebook post insulting Jawans who laid their lives down...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Writer from Assam arrested for Facebook post insulting Jawans who laid their lives down in Sukma: Here is what she had said

The writer who insulted the jawans was arrested by the city police under various sections, including IPC 124A (sedition) basis of the FIR filed. Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta informed, “She (Sikha) will be produced in court tomorrow (Wednesday).”

OpIndia Staff
Assamese writer Sikha Sarma
2

Sikha Sarma, a 48-year old Assamese writer was arrested in Guwahati on Tuesday on the charges of sedition for her offensive Facebook post on Indian security forces post the dastardly Sukma attack which claimed the lives of 22 jawans, according to a report in Indian Express.

The post said, “Salaried professionals who die in the line of duty cannot be termed, martyrs. Going by that logic, electricity department workers who die of electrocution should also be labelled martyrs. Do not make people sentiment, media.” Sarma uploaded the post after several reports of the Maoist attack on security forces which resulted in the martyrdom of 22 jawans surfaced in the media. The post received tremendous backlash on social media. 

On Monday, an FIR was filed at the Dispur police station by two advocates of Gauhati High Court, Umi Deka Baruah and Kangkana Goswami against Sikha Sarma. The complainants wrote, “This is in utter disrepute to the honour of our soldiers and such distasteful remarks not only reduce the unparalleled sacrifice of our jawans to a mere ‘money-making discourse’, but is also a verbal assault on the spirit and sanctity of service of the nation,” and requested the authorities to take “strict action” against Sarma.

After facing online flak, Sarma backtracked and responded with another social media post saying, “Isn’t misrepresenting my post mental harassment? Will the false propaganda against me come under rule of law? Why has (there) been no investigation regarding the FIR I filed about the murder and intimidation threats I received earlier?”

The writer who insulted the jawans was arrested by the city police under various sections, including IPC 124A (sedition) basis of the FIR filed. Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta informed, “She (Sikha) will be produced in court tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Bijapur-Sukma terrorist attack

In the most destructive terrorist attack of 2021, a group of 400 Naxals ambushed a search operation conducted by various security teams of around 1500 personnel along the border of the Bijapur-Sukma district on Saturday. The counter-attack by Naxalites resulted in the martyrdom of 22 jawans and left 31 injured while some are said to be missing. 

A close deadly encounter between the Naxalites and security forces lasted for four hours in which the Naxalites rained bullets from light machine guns, used low-intensity IEDs and rocket launchers.

It was also reported that a group of Maoists chopped off a security official’s hand before killing him and fled the scene with weapons, including bulletproof jackets, guns, ammunition, as well as his shoes. Some security officials were martyred due to dehydration.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

India Today spreads fake news, continues to peddle agenda about Kumbh Mela becoming a ‘super-spreader’ event despite getting fact-checked

OpIndia Staff -
India Today published a fake news alleging that centre said in a statement that Kumbh Mela has become a Covid-19 super-spreader
Crime

Grooming Jihad: Afzal pretends to be Hindu, induces minor girl to flee with him, booked under UP’s anti-conversion law

OpIndia Staff -
The Police apprehended Afzal from Delhi's Usmanpur area, where he had planned to stay with the girl at a relative's place.

‘Give us poison instead’: Magician turned fast food seller requests Maharashtra government after imposition of another lockdown

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prasad Kulkarni was forced to start a fast food stall for survival after his business was severely affected by the lockdown.

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.

Congress-led states contributed around 63% of active Covid-19 cases on the 5th of April: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Just five congress-ruled states contribute over 62% cases of Covid-19

‘Can’t make fun of customs of a community’: Mumbai court orders probe against actor Payal Rohatgi for Tweet against anti-Hindu riot accused Safoora Zargar

Law OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Rohatgi, who is known for her uncensored remarks on social media, has been embroiled in legal trouble for her last year's Tweet against riot accused Safoora Zargar.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
World

‘What the hell’: Jordan Peterson expresses shock after discovering his ideas are part of Marvel villain’s philosophy in Captain America comics

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan Peterson has discovered that a Captain America comic portrays his ideas as part of the philosophy of villain Red Skull.
Read more
News Reports

Swara Bhasker tries to attack Vivek Agnihotri and BJP over Naxal links, ends up spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker spread a misleading claim on Tuesday while trying to attack Vivek Agnihotri and the BJP over Naxal terrorism.
Read more
Cricket

‘Moeen Ali would have joined ISIS if not for cricket’: Taslima Nasreen’s social media post sparks outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Taslima Nasreen created quite a controversy after claiming that Moeen Ali would have joined ISIS if not for cricket.
Read more
News Reports

Kunal Kamra, who showed middle finger to frontline workers, tests positive for Chinese Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A year after mocking frontline workers, 'comedian' Kunal Kamra announced on Tuesday (April 6) that he and his parents are COVID positive
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,620FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com