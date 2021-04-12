Monday, April 12, 2021
Updated:

‘Victim card’: Netizens react as ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui vows to quit social media, political jokes

Following his announcement, netizens were quick to take potshots at Munawar Faruqui.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens mock comedian Munawar Faruqui after he vows to quit social media
Comedian Munawar Faruqui (Photo Credits: Wiki Bio)
Two months after being released on bail, ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui has now announced that he would quit making political jokes and leave social media platforms. He was earlier arrested on January 2 this year along with four others by the Indore police for making indecent remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet on Monday (April 12), Munawar Faruqui wrote, “I am quitting all social media platforms. And will not do any political joke today onwards.” We could not ascertain whether the ‘comedian’ was being serious or sarcastic.

Screengrab of Munawar Faruqi’s tweet

Netizens take a dig at Munawar Faruqi

Following his announcement, netizens were quick to take potshots at Munawar Faruqui. With a slew of memes and jokes, they mocked him for his anti-Hindu comedy and the ‘innate’ ability to play the victim card. A Twitter user (@mintu_solanki) said that none would physically harm or behead him for abusing Hindu deities while Swamy Yati Narsimhand Saraswati had been issued death threats. “This is how our law system works. Even if he (is) punished by law still he has to deal with Jihadist who use violence as tool while negotiations,” he added.

Screengrab of the tweet

Another user (@Satyaam_) reminded Munawar Faruqui of his time in Indore Central jail. After learning that he has decided to quit social media, the user inquired, “Indore Central Jail se bulava aaya hai kya? (Have you been summoned to the Indore Central Jail?)”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another Twitter user shared a fun meme from the soap opera, ‘Taarakh Meheta ka Ulta Chasma’. The meme shared by the user showed Jethalal thanking Munawar Faruqui for quitting social media. “Thank you, I will always remember and remain grateful to you for this.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Twitter user, 13 Jamai, wrote, “On this turn, I will play the victim card.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Twitter user, Ms Banasal expressed her happiness for his tweet and hoped that it was true. “I am not believing this liar…and also April is going so you never know what a person is trying to do. PS: If it proves to be true, I am already happy.”

Screengrab of the tweet

In the end, one Harsha Rathore tweeted a picture of PM Modi with the caption, ‘Prashanthan kare shriman (Please leave Mister)’ to encourage Munawar Faruqui to adhere to his words.

Screengrab of the tweet

Munawar Faruqui and 4 others arrested for passing indecent remarks on Hindu deities

Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan, had earlier filed a complaint against Munawar Faruqui show after they had gone to watch the show. When they heard the “indecent” comments, they forced the organisers to stop the program. The Hindu activist Gaur also submitted video footage of the show. Gaur had said he and his friends went to watch the show where Faruqui was performing as the main comedian.

“The show mocked Hindu deities by passing indecent comments. The Godhra incident and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also mentioned inappropriately. We shot a video and stopped the show by taking the audience out of the cafe. Then we caught the comedians and organizers of the show and took them to Tukoganj police station,” the Hindu activist said. Faruqui was arrested with four others on January 2 and later released on bail on February 5.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

