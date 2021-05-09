Following the West Bengal State Legislative election results, the state has been engulfed in post-poll violence where dozens of BJP workers have been killed and injured. Upset over the killings the Indian diaspora abroad took out demonstrations in various countries.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared pictures on Twitter on how the Indian diaspora have registered their protest. Agitators in Basingstoke in the United Kingdom waved saffron flags and held placards. ‘Protest against Hindu genocide in Bengal’, read one placard. Another placard said,’ Hindu Lives Matter.’

The Indian diaspora in Canada took out protests in the cities of Calgary and Toronto. “Stop Hindu genocide in West Bengal. Enough is Enough. Fear God,” a placard said. Another placard referred to Mamata Banerjee as the butcher of West Bengal.

The Indian diaspora in Nigeria have also raised voice against the human right violations in West Bengal.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the city of Melbourne in Australia.

The Indian diaspora in Atlanta (Georgia) and Houston (Texas) have also taken out protests against the Trinamool Congress-sponsored violence.

“Friends, we are here to condemn the post-poll violence that is taking place in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s government. The State machinery is failing the people of West Bengal as the Hindus are subjected to killings, rapes, and exodus from their homeland…There is no media coverage, no international coverage. This must be condemned,” a protestor said.

From Houston, Texas – listen to their feelings #MamtaStopViolence pic.twitter.com/FZrovfmPRY — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 9, 2021

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Meanwhile, SOS calls and messages continue to emerge from the state where BJP workers have been crying for help. The Union Minister of State, V Muraleedharan, who was on his way to meet the families of BJP karyakartas and supporters who lost their lives in the incidents of violence was also attacked by the TMC goons.

Hundreds of BJP party workers and supporters, along with their families were forced to flee their village along with their families. They crossed over to Assam where they have been provided temporary shelter under supervision by minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is not just the BJP but even CPI(M) which has accused the TMC of killing its workers. Reports of attacks on BSF jawans have also emerged in the media.