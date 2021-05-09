Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Home Media Indian diaspora protests against West Bengal post-poll violence in UK, Canada, Australia and United...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Indian diaspora protests against West Bengal post-poll violence in UK, Canada, Australia and United States

Indians across the globe condemn the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
Indian diaspora take out demonstration against West Bengal violence
Protests by Indian diaspora abroad (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Kapil Mishra)
1382

Following the West Bengal State Legislative election results, the state has been engulfed in post-poll violence where dozens of BJP workers have been killed and injured. Upset over the killings the Indian diaspora abroad took out demonstrations in various countries.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra shared pictures on Twitter on how the Indian diaspora have registered their protest. Agitators in Basingstoke in the United Kingdom waved saffron flags and held placards. ‘Protest against Hindu genocide in Bengal’, read one placard. Another placard said,’ Hindu Lives Matter.’

The Indian diaspora in Canada took out protests in the cities of Calgary and Toronto. “Stop Hindu genocide in West Bengal. Enough is Enough. Fear God,” a placard said. Another placard referred to Mamata Banerjee as the butcher of West Bengal.

The Indian diaspora in Nigeria have also raised voice against the human right violations in West Bengal.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the city of Melbourne in Australia.

The Indian diaspora in Atlanta (Georgia) and Houston (Texas) have also taken out protests against the Trinamool Congress-sponsored violence.

“Friends, we are here to condemn the post-poll violence that is taking place in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s government. The State machinery is failing the people of West Bengal as the Hindus are subjected to killings, rapes, and exodus from their homeland…There is no media coverage, no international coverage. This must be condemned,” a protestor said.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Meanwhile, SOS calls and messages continue to emerge from the state where BJP workers have been crying for help. The Union Minister of State, V Muraleedharan, who was on his way to meet the families of BJP karyakartas and supporters who lost their lives in the incidents of violence was also attacked by the TMC goons.

Hundreds of BJP party workers and supporters, along with their families were forced to flee their village along with their families. They crossed over to Assam where they have been provided temporary shelter under supervision by minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is not just the BJP but even CPI(M) which has accused the TMC of killing its workers. Reports of attacks on BSF jawans have also emerged in the media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswest bengal post poll violence, bengal violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Here are the 5 things Suvendu Adhikari wrote in his first article after becoming the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari penned an article in the Indian Express, slamming the TMC for destroying the united fabric of West Bengal
News Reports

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde flouts COVID-19 protocol, gathers a huge crowd for inauguration of isolation centre in Beed

OpIndia Staff -
The district of Beed has been adversely affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Creating vaccine hesitancy, fear, unused ventilators in Congress-ruled states and more: Read JP Nadda’s scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create it, that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic," JP Nadda's letter to Sonia read.

Congress govt had nominated Navneet Kalra, now accused of black marketing oxygen concentrators, as a permanent member of Golf Club

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for absconding Delhi restaurateur Navneet Kalra who is accused of black marketing oxygen

Calcutta HC “appreciates” Mamata Banerjee-led govt for ‘stemming’ the post-poll violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal was in the grips of political violence after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC emerged victorious in the assembly elections

Sonia Gandhi retains her position as party president, blames the local leadership for Congress’ poor performance in polls

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Paucity of time, infighting, covid restrictions were some of the reasons given by the state leadership for Congress' poor performance in assembly elections.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter restores official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after govt steps in

OpIndia Staff -
The spokesman for the Government of India has said that the account has been suspended due to some technical issues
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,917FansLike
541,278FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com