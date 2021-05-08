Saturday, May 8, 2021
Home News Reports Supreme Court forms National Task Force to streamline oxygen allocation, orders audit of oxygen...
News Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court forms National Task Force to streamline oxygen allocation, orders audit of oxygen supplied to states to ensure accountability

The court in its order cleared that the NFT would, however, have only advisory powers. The decision of allocation would remain with the central government.

OpIndia Staff
217

Amidst the rising demand for oxygen from several states due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Supreme Court of India has set up a National Task Force to streamline medical oxygen allocation across the country on a “scientific, rational and equitable basis”.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, in its order, constituted a 12 member National Task Force (NTF) on Friday to assess, recommend the need and distribution of oxygen for the entire country. The court said that the NTF which has medical experts and doctors from across the country as its members will have the Cabinet Secretary to the central government as its convenor.

While constituting the Task Force, the court specified that the purpose of it would be to assess and make recommendations to the central government. The allocation of medical oxygen would, however, remain with the central government, said the court. It may be noted that the central govt had agreed to the formation of the task force during the hearing in the matter.

The names included in the Task Force are:

  • Dr Bhabatosh Biswas, Former Vice-Chancellor, West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata
  • Dr Devender Singh Rana, Chairperson, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi
  • Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson and Executive Director, Narayana Healthcare, Bengaluru
  • Dr Gagandeep Kang, Professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
  • Dr JV Peter, Director, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
  • Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairperson and Managing Director, Medanta Hospital and Heart Institute, Gurugram
  • Dr Rahul Pandit, Director, Critical Care Medicine and ICU, Fortis Hospital, Mulund (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Kalyan (Maharashtra)
  • Dr Saumitra Rawat, Chairman & Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
  • Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Senior Professor and Head of Department of Hepatology, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), Delhi
  • Dr Zarir F Udwadia, Consultant Chest Physician, Hinduja Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital and Parsee General Hospital, Mumbai
  • Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (ex officio member)
  • The Convenor of the National Task Force, who shall also be a member, will be the Cabinet Secretary to the Centre

The court informed that the Union Government had suggested possible names to be included in the Task Force.

While passing the order, the apex court bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah specified that NTF would be entrusted with addressing issues relating to streamlining medical oxygen allocation to different various states. It would derive methodologies for the allocation of medical oxygen to the States and UTs on a scientific and equitable basis.

Further, NTF would review and suggests measures to ensure the availability of essential and crucial medicines. Additionally, it would work out corrective measures to ensure better preparedness for future emergencies and also facilitate audits to determine whether the supplies allocated by the central government reach the concerned state to Union territory, said the court.

Supreme Court orders audit of oxygen supply to states

Another significant decision of the Supreme Court in the matter was audit of oxygen supplies to various states and union territories. During the hearing, the union govt had said that an audit of the oxygen use by the states is needed as the demand by several states are not realistic. The Delhi govt had opposed this proposal.

But the Supreme Court agreed with the centre and said that the Task Force will facilitate audits by sub-groups within each State and UT to determine whether they are receiving oxygen allotted by the centre, efficacy of the oxygen distribution networks, effectiveness and transparency of the supply, and accountability in regard to the utilisation oxygen supplied to the states.

The apex court said that the Task Force will constitute sub-groups/committees for such oxygen audit comprising one state govt official, one central govt official, two doctors, and A representative from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). For Delhi, the court said that the sub-committee will consist of AIIMS Delhi director, Dr Randeep Guleria, Max Healthcare director Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, and one IAS officers each from the central and state govt.

The Court made it clear that the purpose of conducting audits is not to scrutinise the decisions made in good faith by doctors while treating their patients. The court said, “the purpose of conducting audits is to ensure accountability in respect of the supplies of oxygen provided to every State/UT. The purpose is to ensure that the supplies which have been allocated are reaching their destination; that they are being made available through the distribution network to the hospitals or, as the case may be, the end-users efficiently and on a transparent basis; and to identify bottlenecks or issues in regard to the utilization of oxygen.”

Supreme Court explains rationale behind formation of the Task Force

Explaining the logic behind its decision to set up the task force, the two-judge bench said: “The rationale for constituting a Task Force at a national level is to facilitate public health response to the pandemic based on scientific and specialised domain knowledge. We expect leading experts in the country shall associate with the Task Force, as members and resource persons,” the court said.

“This will facilitate a meeting of minds and the formulation of scientific strategies to deal with an unprecedented human crisis,” the court added in its final order, asking the Union and state governments, ministries, agencies and departments to “provide complete and real-time data for facilitating the work of the task force”.

Task Force would only have advisory powers

The court in its order cleared that the NFT would, however, have only advisory powers. The court said that based on the Task Force’s recommendations, the union government would take appropriate decision in regard to the allocation of oxygen and all other recommendations. It said that the Task Force shall also share its suggestions from time to time with the apex court.

Saying so, the court requested the Task Force to commence work immediately. The SC recommended that initially, the tenure of this Task Force would be six months and asked the central government to provide all necessary assistance to it.

The apex court concluded that the proceedings of the Task Force should be listed before it on May 17, 2021.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Fact-Check

Did BJP leader Tejasvi Surya ‘apologise’ for his alleged ‘communal’ remarks on the BBMP bed scam? Here are the facts

Shashank Bharadwaj -
After Tejasvi Surya took the names of 17 employees in the BBMP case who are Muslims, Congress party and media houses had attacked him

Chinese research paper, published 6 years ago by Chinese military backed authors, discussed weaponising Coronavirus: Reports

World OpIndia Staff -
A 2015 research paper by Chinese scientists reveals nefarious plans to weaponise the SARS Coronavirus against the world.

Swati Chaturvedi accused of plagiarizing article on Himanta Biswa Sarma by Hindustan Times editor

Media OpIndia Staff -
Swati Chaturvedi has been accused of plagiarizing an article by Zia Haq, Associate Editor at Hindustan Times.

Subramaniam Swamy calls S Jaishankar a ‘waiter’ and says he tested positive for COVID: Netizens fume, EAM clarifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy stoked controversy after he targeted Dr S Jaishankar by referring to him as a 'waiter' and claiming he was COVID positive

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion

Recently Popular

News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Irfan Pathan accused of extra-marital affair with cousin sister, girl’s in-laws allege fake dowry case

OpIndia Staff -
According husband of the woman, the relationship between his wife and Irfan Pathan goes back a long time ago and continues even now
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
Media

Asianet News journalist calls Bengalis ‘Pakistanis’, says no use showing ‘Sanghis’ getting thrashed in times of Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
Asianet News has issued an apology after their journalist said that they are deliberately not covering Bengal violence.
Read more
News Reports

This only hurts nation: Several CMs, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slam UPA’s Jharkhand CM for petty politics over call by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after he called to inquire about ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the State
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,866FansLike
539,927FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com