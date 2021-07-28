Nitin Pant, a resident of Uttarakhand was lured on the pretext of money and a job, taken to Rajasthan and forcefully converted to Islam to become Ali Hassan. In yet another case of forceful religious conversion, Pant who landed in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi in 2010 in search of a job was taken to Mewat by some local Muslims. There he was forced to give up his religion and accept Islam by promising a job and marriage.

When resisted, Pant was beaten up and was threatened with dire consequences. He was also trained to trap Hindu girls and convert them to Islam. Pant was also taken to Muzaffarnagar, from there he was taken to Meerut where Pant was made to sign an affidavit. Eventually, he was made to lodge in a madrasa in Saharanpur’s Umahi village.

pant is still mortified by the incident, according to Bajrang Dal leader Nipun Bharadwaj.

उत्तराखंड के हिन्दू युवक का कांग्रेस शासित राजस्थान के मेवात में पिस्तौल के दम पर हुआ धर्मांतरण। मीडिया में भी चुप्पी है, एक तो जिहादी दामाद और सरकार कांग्रेस की… pic.twitter.com/XbHuNEzpjJ — Ravi Bhadoria (@ravibhadoria) July 28, 2021

As per reports, Pant successfully managed to escape from their clutches and approached members of the Hindu organization. He was immediately rehabilitated by the members and brought back to the Hindu-fold by organizing a ghar vapsi program.

Pant who is currently lodged at Saharanpur’s Balaji Ghat narrating his ordeal informed that the accused used to threaten him at gunpoint, beat him up and even give electric shocks when he tried to resist or revolt against conversion.

A case has been registered against the miscreants and the members of the Hindu organization have demanded strict action.

SP Rajesh Kumar informed, “We have received the information. As the case is related to Rajasthan, we will send an intimation to the Rajasthan Police once we receive the complaint. The local police will also take action when the allegations will be found to be true.”