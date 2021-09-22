The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s house in Delhi’s Ashoka Road has been allegedly vandalised by some miscreants. According to reports, the incident took place around 4 pm on Tuesday, September 21. Asaduddin Owaisi was in Uttar Pradesh when the alleged incident happened.

Police held five people in custody following an incident of vandalism outside Hyderabad (Telangana) MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s house, in Delhi: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/YkrrBSttsi — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

In a series of tweets, Owaisi claimed: “My Delhi residence was vandalised by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known and as usual, they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, and my nameplate was destroyed.”

“Raju, the caretaker of the house for the last 40 years, was assaulted. The mob shouted communal slogans and threatened to kill me. Raju’s grandkids are living in fear now. Raju has filed a complaint with the police. Hope action will be taken,” he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi claims the caretaker of his house was assaulted, Delhi police refutes claim

Though Owaisi has claimed that his house help- Raju, who was in the house when the incident took place, was assaulted by the miscreants, senior Delhi Police officers said there was no mention of anyone being assaulted in the complaint.

According to reports, the miscreants broke a lamp atop the main gate and the nameplate placed outside the MP’s residence. The accused also allegedly pelted stones and an axe at the parliamentarian’s residence while calling him “jihadi”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said they received information regarding the incident at around 5 pm and rushed to the spot and detained five men allegedly belonging to the Hindu Sena.

All five detained men are residents of Northeast Delhi’s Mandoli area, Yadav informed, adding that during the initial interrogation, the accused are claimed to have expressed displeasure with Owaisi’s communal statements that have Hinduphobic undertones.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh police have registered two FIRs against the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with his public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Thursday, September 9. He was accused of disturbing communal harmony by delivering a speech through which he tried to provoke Muslims by making false references to the razing of an ancient mosque. Owaisi was also accused of making indecent and baseless remarks against the PM and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Delhi’s Parliament Street police station.