For years, so-called liberals, Islamists, and leftist historians have glorified and celebrated the Mughals, who looted the country and massacred Hindus, as the ‘original nation builders‘. These ‘secular’ historians have gone so far as to name Mughal emperor Akbar the ‘real father of the nation’, notwithstanding the Mughal barbarism and Islamic savagery in India.

In keeping with the disturbing trend, leftist propaganda website Scroll has now attributed the Urdu language for the origin of words like ‘Matashree’ and ‘Pitashree’. The article was published in 2017.

Source: Scroll

According to an article in ‘Scroll,’ writer Rahi Masoom Raza coined phrases like ‘Matashree’ and ‘Pitashree’ in 1988 while writing dialogues for BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharata’. It says that these words were inspired by Urdu words like Abbajaan and Ammijaan. Similarly, ‘Bhaijaan’ gave birth to the word ‘Bharatashree’.

According to the leftist media outlet, these terms were created by the Urdu writer who was inspired by Urdu words, otherwise, such words never existed in Hindi.

Because of its intense Hinduphobia, the leftist media outlet forgets that Meghnad greets his father Ravana as ‘Pitashree’ in the legendary serial based on the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana. Ramanand Sagar, the director of the 1987 TV series, wrote the dialogues himself. If Ramanand Sagar used the term ‘Pitashree’ in 1987, how did Urdu poet Rahi Masoom Raza coin it a year later in 1988? It is a question that the leftist media outlet must address.

Furthermore, there are works written before 1988 that include terminologies like ‘Matashree’ and ‘Pitashree.’ The word ‘Pitashree’ appears many times in the screenshot below from the book ‘Gyanodaya,’ which was released in the 1950s, leaving little doubt that these words were very much prevalent and used in Hindi poetry and literature in that decade too.

Excerpt from the book ‘Gyanodaya,’ which was released in the 1950s

Similarly, the word ‘Pitashree’ appears multiple times in popular writer Manohar Shyam Joshi’s 1983 book ‘Baat Baat Mein’. See how ‘Pitaashree’ is mentioned three times on the same page of the excerpt of the book shared below:

Excerpt from Manohar Shyam Joshi’s 1983 book ‘Baat Baat Mein’

It’s also worth noting that Pandit Narendra Sharma, who was the screenplay writer of BR Chopra’s TV adaptation of Mahabharata had assisted Rahi Masoom Raza in writing the Mahabharata dialogues step by step. In fact, Rahi Masoom Raza had himself acknowledged the fact.

In fact, Munshi Premchand, a prominent Hindi writer, also utilised similar terms in his works. His era was the British one. As a result, crediting Rahi Masoom Raza for coining the words ‘Pitashree’, ‘Matashree’, that too from Urdu words is nothing more than fabrication and the quintessential idiosyncrasy of the so-called liberals to appear secular.