Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNews ReportsDid Rahi Masoom Raza coin the words 'Pitashree' and 'Matashree' for Mahabharata based on...
News Reports
Updated:

Did Rahi Masoom Raza coin the words ‘Pitashree’ and ‘Matashree’ for Mahabharata based on Urdu words as Scroll claims? Here’s the truth

According to an article in 'Scroll,' writer Rahi Masoom Raza coined phrases like 'Matashree' and 'Pitashree' in 1988 through dialogues from BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' which were inspired by Urdu words like Abbajaan and Ammijaan.

OpIndia Staff
Scroll claims late Urdu poet Rahi Masoom Raza coined words like 'Pitashree' from Urdu words
5

For years, so-called liberals, Islamists, and leftist historians have glorified and celebrated the Mughals, who looted the country and massacred Hindus, as the ‘original nation builders‘. These ‘secular’ historians have gone so far as to name Mughal emperor Akbar the ‘real father of the nation’, notwithstanding the Mughal barbarism and Islamic savagery in India.

In keeping with the disturbing trend, leftist propaganda website Scroll has now attributed the Urdu language for the origin of words like ‘Matashree’ and ‘Pitashree’. The article was published in 2017.

Source: Scroll

According to an article in ‘Scroll,’ writer Rahi Masoom Raza coined phrases like ‘Matashree’ and ‘Pitashree’ in 1988 while writing dialogues for BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharata’. It says that these words were inspired by Urdu words like Abbajaan and Ammijaan. Similarly, ‘Bhaijaan’ gave birth to the word ‘Bharatashree’.

According to the leftist media outlet, these terms were created by the Urdu writer who was inspired by Urdu words, otherwise, such words never existed in Hindi.

Because of its intense Hinduphobia, the leftist media outlet forgets that Meghnad greets his father Ravana as ‘Pitashree’ in the legendary serial based on the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana. Ramanand Sagar, the director of the 1987 TV series, wrote the dialogues himself. If Ramanand Sagar used the term ‘Pitashree’ in 1987, how did Urdu poet Rahi Masoom Raza coin it a year later in 1988? It is a question that the leftist media outlet must address.

Furthermore, there are works written before 1988 that include terminologies like ‘Matashree’ and ‘Pitashree.’ The word ‘Pitashree’ appears many times in the screenshot below from the book ‘Gyanodaya,’ which was released in the 1950s, leaving little doubt that these words were very much prevalent and used in Hindi poetry and literature in that decade too.

Excerpt from the book ‘Gyanodaya,’ which was released in the 1950s

Similarly, the word ‘Pitashree’ appears multiple times in popular writer Manohar Shyam Joshi’s 1983 book ‘Baat Baat Mein’. See how ‘Pitaashree’ is mentioned three times on the same page of the excerpt of the book shared below:

Excerpt from Manohar Shyam Joshi’s 1983 book ‘Baat Baat Mein’

It’s also worth noting that Pandit Narendra Sharma, who was the screenplay writer of BR Chopra’s TV adaptation of Mahabharata had assisted Rahi Masoom Raza in writing the Mahabharata dialogues step by step. In fact, Rahi Masoom Raza had himself acknowledged the fact.

In fact, Munshi Premchand, a prominent Hindi writer, also utilised similar terms in his works. His era was the British one. As a result, crediting Rahi Masoom Raza for coining the words ‘Pitashree’, ‘Matashree’, that too from Urdu words is nothing more than fabrication and the quintessential idiosyncrasy of the so-called liberals to appear secular.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAbbajaan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Did Rahi Masoom Raza coin the words ‘Pitashree’ and ‘Matashree’ for Mahabharata based on Urdu words as Scroll claims? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -

From Children’s Day to Vaccination Day: Here’s how India under PM Modi transitioned from glorifying politicians to prioritising the sanctity of human life

Jinit Jain -

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan rejects conditional amnesty after Foreign Minister said govt was willing to offer the same: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 8 names as Chief Justices of High Courts, Calcutta HC acting CJ Rajesh Bindal made CJ of Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -

Al-Qaeda may resurface in Afghanistan within 2 years, caution US security officials while trying to gain access back in the country

OpIndia Staff -

China’s top military scientist had collaborated with expelled scientist from Canada’s BSL-4 Lab for work on Ebola

OpIndia Staff -

‘Considering all legal options’, Republic TV issues statement after Sachin Vaze admits that Anil Deshmukh wanted Arnab Goswami arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Banks suffer due to bad loans, then economy suffers as banks lend less – Read how ‘Bad Bank’ will break this vicious cycle

OpIndia Staff -

On PM Modi’s birthday, India achieves record vaccination numbers, 2 crore doses and counting in a single day

OpIndia Staff -

Centre slams New York Times for its ‘distorted’ reportage alleging ICMR downplayed Covid threat for Modi’s ‘political goals’: Full details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
576,898FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com