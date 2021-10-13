Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Jammu Kashmir: Top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Sham Sofi killed by security forces, NIA arrests 4 terrorists

The NIA has arrested four Islamic terrorists associated with LeT and TRF on Wednesday, October 13.

OpIndia Staff
JeM commander neutralised by security forces in Tral
JeM commander Sham Sofi gunned down by security forces in Tral, J and K, images via Shiv Aroor on Twitter and ET
In a massive crackdown against Pakistan sponsored Islamic terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces gunned down a top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Sham Sofi on Wednesday whereas the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four over-ground terrorists.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that the terrorist was neutralized during an encounter at Tilwani Mohalla in Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. He was killed during a joint operation of J&K Police, CRPF and Indian Army.

In the last three days, security forces have gone all out against Islamic terrorists in the wake of the targeted killings of Hindu and Sikh civilians in the Union Territory.

On October 12, three terrorists of Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralized during an encounter in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Mukhtar Shah, one of the terrorists gunned down, was responsible for the murder of a poor street vendor named Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

On October 11, another Islamic terrorist Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar associated with the TRF was shot dead by the Special Operations Group at Gund Jehangir locality in Bandipora. Ahmed Dar was involved in the killing of a civilian at Shahgund in Bandipora. However, on the same day, one JCO and 4 jawans of the Indian Army made a supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. 

NIA crackdown on terror networks, several arrested

The NIA has arrested four Islamic terrorists associated with LeT and TRF on Wednesday, October 13. These terrorists are Waseem Ahmed (Chattabal Srinagar), Tariq Ahmed Dar (Shergarhi Srinagar), Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu (Parimpora Srinagar) and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda who is the native of Rajauri Kadal in Srinagar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NIA in connection with the investigation had conducted raids at as many as 16 locations across Jammu and Kashmir namely Shopian, Pulwama and Srinagar.

NIA in the press statement said that the agency received information regarding conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi, by members of proscribed terrorist LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as TRF, People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

The terror associates and Over Ground Workers of these organisations were conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in Pakistan and also radicalizing local youth for terrorist activities, informed the probe agency.

 

