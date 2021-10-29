Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is reportedly building a replica of the under-construction Ayodhya Ram Mandir, at the Thyagaraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi as part of its ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ celebrations.

Reportedly, the temple replica is set to be 30-foot-high and 80-foot-wide. It will be a part of the stage where the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform Diwali puja on November 4.

“The construction work is being done as per the directions from the Deputy Chief Minister’s (Manish Sisodia) office. An event management company was selected and a work order has been issued,” reported the Hindu quoting a source.

Talking about the setup, a worker said, “The Ram Mandir will be part of the stage. It will be built on a metal frame and will have plywood over it. The exterior of the temple will be made of thermocol.”

The construction of the replica began on Thursday and is said to be completed by Sunday.

From ‘No Ram’ to ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Kejriwal and many of his ministers had objected to the Ram Mandir and had even tried to shame and condemn the Hindu community for wanting to build it. However, as the Supreme Court verdict came and the overwhelming public opinion seemed to be favouring the Temple, Kejriwal quickly took one of his famous U-turns.

The AAP leadership have turned into devotees running pillar to post or rather temple to temple to allegedly seek blessings of Hindu deities.

Kejriwal who vehemently opposed the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir for political gains is now participating in multiple programs, offering obeisance to Lord Ram.

Early this week, Kejriwal sporting a rather awkward look, attended the Aarti on the banks of the Saryu River.

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal performs ‘aarti’ at Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/Clp6JPCM16 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2021

Prior to this, declaring himself a Ram Bhakt, Kejriwal announced taking senior citizens from New Delhi to a trip to Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

After construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, we will take the elderly people from Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Assembly — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

However, not long ago, Kejriwal on several occasions had questioned the need for a Ram Mandir.

In 2014, he had shamed the Hindus for trying to build a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram saying his Nani (grandmother) would never have approved of it.

When Ayodhya Ram Mandir was a distant reality, Kejriwal mocked the intent and repeatedly said that the government should instead build schools, colleges and hospitals. However, Kejriwal found his way to the same temple, the day PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the temple.

2018 : We don’t need Ram mandir, build an university at that place



2021 : Will take senior citizens to Ram temple darshan



Chappalchor Chameleon pic.twitter.com/agC5t6woJ1 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) March 14, 2021

Not just the Delhi CM, his colleagues have also time and again opposed the construction of Ram Mandir. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in an attempt to gain relevancy in politics, had run a misinformation campaign alleging funds misappropriations by the BJP and Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust in June this year.