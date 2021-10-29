Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeNews ReportsNo Ram to Jai Shri Ram: U-turn Kejriwal building Ram Mandir replica for 'Dilli...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

No Ram to Jai Shri Ram: U-turn Kejriwal building Ram Mandir replica for ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ celebrations

Kejriwal and many of his ministers had objected to the Ram Mandir and had even tried to shame and condemn the Hindu community for wanting to build it. However, as the Supreme Court verdict came and the overwhelming public opinion seemed to be favouring the Temple, Kejriwal quickly took one of his famous U-turns.

OpIndia Staff
Kejriwal govt building a replica of Ram Mandir at Delhi's Thyagaraj stadium for 'Dilli Ki Diwali' celebrations
Kejriwal at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, image via Twitter
18

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is reportedly building a replica of the under-construction Ayodhya Ram Mandir, at the Thyagaraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi as part of its ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ celebrations. 

Reportedly, the temple replica is set to be 30-foot-high and 80-foot-wide. It will be a part of the stage where the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform Diwali puja on November 4.

“The construction work is being done as per the directions from the Deputy Chief Minister’s (Manish Sisodia) office. An event management company was selected and a work order has been issued,” reported the Hindu quoting a source. 

Talking about the setup, a worker said, “The Ram Mandir will be part of the stage. It will be built on a metal frame and will have plywood over it. The exterior of the temple will be made of thermocol.”

The construction of the replica began on Thursday and is said to be completed by Sunday. 

From ‘No Ram’ to ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Kejriwal and many of his ministers had objected to the Ram Mandir and had even tried to shame and condemn the Hindu community for wanting to build it. However, as the Supreme Court verdict came and the overwhelming public opinion seemed to be favouring the Temple, Kejriwal quickly took one of his famous U-turns.

The AAP leadership have turned into devotees running pillar to post or rather temple to temple to allegedly seek blessings of Hindu deities. 

Kejriwal who vehemently opposed the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir for political gains is now participating in multiple programs, offering obeisance to Lord Ram. 

Early this week, Kejriwal sporting a rather awkward look, attended the Aarti on the banks of the Saryu River.

Prior to this, declaring himself a Ram Bhakt, Kejriwal announced taking senior citizens from New Delhi to a trip to Ayodhya Ram Mandir. 

However, not long ago, Kejriwal on several occasions had questioned the need for a Ram Mandir. 

In 2014, he had shamed the Hindus for trying to build a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram saying his Nani (grandmother) would never have approved of it.

When Ayodhya Ram Mandir was a distant reality, Kejriwal mocked the intent and repeatedly said that the government should instead build schools, colleges and hospitals. However, Kejriwal found his way to the same temple, the day PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the temple. 

Not just the Delhi CM, his colleagues have also time and again opposed the construction of Ram Mandir. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in an attempt to gain relevancy in politics, had run a misinformation campaign alleging funds misappropriations by the BJP and Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust in June this year. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKejriwal Diwali, Ram Mandir Ayodhya, Delhi Diwali Tyagraj stadium
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,795FollowersFollow
25,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com