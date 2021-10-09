Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeNews ReportsShehla Rashid's former comrade Shah Faesal to be appointed advisor to Jammu and Kashmir's...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Shehla Rashid’s former comrade Shah Faesal to be appointed advisor to Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor

Shah Faesal had in 2020 stepped down as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a political party he had founded with comrade Shehla Rashid.

OpIndia Staff
Shehla Rashid former comrade Shah Faesal appointed advisor to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor
52

Bureaucrat-turned politician Shah Faesal is set to be appointed as an advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha. The proposed appointment comes after Shah Faesal converted from being a virulent anti-BJP critic to a vocal advocate for Narendra Modi’s brand of governance.

Shah Faesal had in 2020 stepped down as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a political party he had founded with comrade Shehla Rashid. Since then, his future has been the subject of much speculation, with many believing that he could return to the administrative services.

More recently, he has been trolled by Islamists for praising Narendra Modi. Applauding the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ in January, Faesal had said, “It is like 1.3 Billion people coming together as a family on a Sunday morning and each one being heard and spoken to, each one feeling counted.” He further added, “My take away from this program: Communication can build solidarities and make a nation ‘sound’ like a family.”

A week earlier, Shah Faesal had praised the Prime Minister’s vaccine diplomacy. He had said, “This is more than just a vaccination program. It’s good governance + human capital formation + nation-building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru (The Guru of the World).”

Islamists had accused him of backstabbing Kashmiris and accused him of ‘bootlicking’. They had also call him ‘Sanghi’ and showered him with a torrent of other abuses.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShah Faesal advisor Lieutenant Governor
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
581,891FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com