Bureaucrat-turned politician Shah Faesal is set to be appointed as an advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha. The proposed appointment comes after Shah Faesal converted from being a virulent anti-BJP critic to a vocal advocate for Narendra Modi’s brand of governance.

Shah Faesal had in 2020 stepped down as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a political party he had founded with comrade Shehla Rashid. Since then, his future has been the subject of much speculation, with many believing that he could return to the administrative services.

More recently, he has been trolled by Islamists for praising Narendra Modi. Applauding the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ in January, Faesal had said, “It is like 1.3 Billion people coming together as a family on a Sunday morning and each one being heard and spoken to, each one feeling counted.” He further added, “My take away from this program: Communication can build solidarities and make a nation ‘sound’ like a family.”

A week earlier, Shah Faesal had praised the Prime Minister’s vaccine diplomacy. He had said, “This is more than just a vaccination program. It’s good governance + human capital formation + nation-building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru (The Guru of the World).”

Islamists had accused him of backstabbing Kashmiris and accused him of ‘bootlicking’. They had also call him ‘Sanghi’ and showered him with a torrent of other abuses.