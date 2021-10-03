Sunday, October 3, 2021
Old clip where SRK said he’d be okay with his son doing drugs makes round after Aryan Khan detained in drugs party case

After Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, was detained by NCB in drugs party case in Mumbai, an old clip of the Bollywood actor is now making rounds of the Internet.

Aryan Khan with SRK and Gauri Khan. Aryan has been allegedly involved in a drug case (Image: Matrubhumi)
As reports of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan being detained after raid at drug party emerged, an old clip of SRK’s interview with Simi Garewal from 1997 has popped up on social media platforms. Twitter user Priya Kulkarni shared the clip where SRK was heard saying, “I have just told him that he can run after girls. Smoke as much as he wants. He can do drugs, can have sex. He can womanize.”

Notably, it was a light-hearted conversation with Simi where SRK and his wife Gauri Khan were telling Simi how their son Aryan was closer to SRK and how he would spoil his son in the future.

At around 27 minutes into the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan was responding to a question on how he would spoil his son, who was just a few months old then. “I have just told him that when he is three or four years old, he can run after girls, and smoke as much as he wants, he can do drugs, he can have sex, he can womanise,” he said. Garewal then asks him, “when he is three?”. To that Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and Aryan Khan’s mother laughs and says yes, when he is three. Shah Rukh Khan then jokingly adds that he (Aryan) should do everything he has not done.

While he had said these things in jest, his statement from 1997 seems to have come back to bite the ‘superstar’.

Allegations of drug possession against Gauri Khan in 2011

Notably, Aryan is not the only one in the family who got his name involved in a drug case. There were reports in 2011 that SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, was apprehended at Berlin Airport after a small amount of marijuana was found in her possession. Khan had categorically refuted the claims on multiple platforms over the years, but the allegations did not go away. Several other actors in the film industry have struggled with drug addiction in the past. Last year, a drug racket unfolded during the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, and the probe is underway.

 

