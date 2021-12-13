Painkillers, not drunk: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia clarifies over viral video where he fumbled on air

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia has cleared the air on the viral video clip where he appeared to be fumbling on air while reporting on the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu last week which claimed lives of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Indian Armed Forces.

Chaurasia took to Facebook to say that he thanks who had been inquiring about him past three days but it is now time to clear air. He said that whatever appeared from the video was not full truth. He said that there was a wedding in his family and while being part of the celebrations and dancing, an old injury of his on his knee raised its hood. He said that since the show was pertaining to such important event, he did not want to not host it. Hence, he popped in a painkiller, he said. He added that there is a hairline fracture in his knee.

“It was my mistake that I went on air while having had painkiller in large quantity which had such side effect. I was not aware of it. Hence, after having taken painkiller, instead of helping me, it increased my troubles,” he said. “Too many things are said about the video which is not true. I have been a journalist for 25 years and no one needs to teach me ethics of journalism,” he added.

He then apologised to his viewers and also thanked those who have been asking for his wellbeing since past three days.

A video of show being hosted by Chaurasia had gone viral where he was fumbling live on air.

Chaurasia could be heard slurring and mixing up names and events and even repeating himself over and over while speaking about the chopper crash tragedy.