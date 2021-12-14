Tuesday, December 14, 2021
‘Na sounga, na sone dunga’: PM Modi, CM Yogi inspect ongoing work in Kashi Vishwanath, Varanasi in middle of the night

PM Modi, who is on a visit to Varanasi for the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, also took time to inspect his constituency and see to it that other works of development are on track.

Nirwa Mehta
PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath check work updates at Varanasi
183

Prime Minister Modi is known for keeping everyone on toes. A tough taskmaster, there have been tales of him making sure the bureaucrats and ministers in his cabinet do not get a breather as he sets tough deadlines and timelines for work to get completed. And what he did as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he not only continues to do so as Prime Minister of India, but now seems to have taken to another level as he ensures that what he implemented in Gujarat becomes a norm in rest of the country.

PM Modi, who is on a visit to Varanasi for the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, also took time to inspect his constituency and see to it that other works of development are on track.

Little after midnight, PM Modi shared an image with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP governed states mentioning that he had just concluded an extensive meeting with them.

About half an hour later, he shared how he was inspecting other key development works in Kashi.

Here he was accompanied Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At 1:24 AM PM Modi tweeted that he was at the Banaras railway station and let the citizens know what his vision has been for the Indian Railways. In one of the pictures he shared, he is standing under a giant clock which read 1:13 time.

Here, too, he was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Netizens were in awe and amused at how the Prime Minister was not only not taking a break himself but not letting anyone off easily on a work-related trip.

Haven’t we all had that one boss who very easily crosses the line between sheer genius and insanity? (Here, this journalist is not speaking about her own boss who borders on being a psycho.)

Many people, way younger than the PM is, were also in absolute awe of the energy he exuded without an iota of tiredness on his face to serve the nation.

People even wondered where the Prime Minister, who is 71, gets so much energy to get so much work done.

Many even appreciated the limitless energy and dedication of the Prime Minister who has been working round the clock for betterment of the nation.

Some even invoked the resident clown prince whose major contribution to the nation in recent years is to make Congress party more irrelevant than it has ever been.

Meanwhile, some concerned citizens also said how the PM should perhaps rest a little as it is too cold.

People also said how they are extremely proud and feel lucky to have a Prime Minister who works tirelessly like this.

When does PM Modi sleep

In a 2017 report, it was said that PM Modi works 20 hours a day and functions on just 3-4 hours of sleep. Despite doctors and wellwishers advising him to sleep at least 5-6 hours, he said he barely manages with such less sleep because he is a workaholic. However, he said that it is a very sound sleep and he falls asleep within 30 seconds of lying on the bed.

PM Modi also regularly practices Yoga and Pranayam and it was under his leadership that 21st June was made the International Day of Yoga by the UN.

It is also said that PM Modi, when he plans his travels, he plans it such that he catches up on work and sleep while on flight so that he can avoid overnight stay in hotels and make the most of the productive day. In fact, he prefers to stay overnight in hotel only if he has an engagement the next day.

 

