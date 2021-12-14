Prime Minister Modi is known for keeping everyone on toes. A tough taskmaster, there have been tales of him making sure the bureaucrats and ministers in his cabinet do not get a breather as he sets tough deadlines and timelines for work to get completed. And what he did as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he not only continues to do so as Prime Minister of India, but now seems to have taken to another level as he ensures that what he implemented in Gujarat becomes a norm in rest of the country.

PM Modi, who is on a visit to Varanasi for the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, also took time to inspect his constituency and see to it that other works of development are on track.

Just concluded an extensive meeting in Kashi with @BJP4India Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. pic.twitter.com/UCUsMndhwW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Little after midnight, PM Modi shared an image with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP governed states mentioning that he had just concluded an extensive meeting with them.

About half an hour later, he shared how he was inspecting other key development works in Kashi.

Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Here he was accompanied Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Next stop…Banaras station. We are working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger friendly railway stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

At 1:24 AM PM Modi tweeted that he was at the Banaras railway station and let the citizens know what his vision has been for the Indian Railways. In one of the pictures he shared, he is standing under a giant clock which read 1:13 time.

Here, too, he was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Netizens were in awe and amused at how the Prime Minister was not only not taking a break himself but not letting anyone off easily on a work-related trip.

Imagine PMO staff doing OT every other day coz their Boss is still in the Office till late night . — Nisarg (@ThisisNisarg) December 14, 2021

Haven’t we all had that one boss who very easily crosses the line between sheer genius and insanity? (Here, this journalist is not speaking about her own boss who borders on being a psycho.)

Many people, way younger than the PM is, were also in absolute awe of the energy he exuded without an iota of tiredness on his face to serve the nation.

Mind unruffled by any, simple living, he mentioned to athletes that due to keeping up with the customs , not able to have meals with them. — Kb (@rangk45) December 14, 2021

Isliye PM hona padtha . Automatically itna energy atha hai jana seva karne ke liye — Ramesh sajjan and 976 others liked your Tweet😜😜 (@traveltimes73) December 13, 2021

People even wondered where the Prime Minister, who is 71, gets so much energy to get so much work done.

Your limitless energy, indefatigable spirit and relentless hard work for the people of India is an inspiration as well as a lesson for everyone! It makes it incumbent upon all citizens to embody सबका प्रयास! @PMOIndia #AtmanirbharBharat #KashiVishwanathCorridor — Aditya Pittie 🇮🇳 (@PittieAditya) December 13, 2021

Many even appreciated the limitless energy and dedication of the Prime Minister who has been working round the clock for betterment of the nation.

Aage se dekha ya peeche se 😂 — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) December 14, 2021

Some even invoked the resident clown prince whose major contribution to the nation in recent years is to make Congress party more irrelevant than it has ever been.

So jaiye shanti se ye kya raat me ghum rahe thand lag gyi to apko — Benjamin Chiklu (@abirchiklu) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, some concerned citizens also said how the PM should perhaps rest a little as it is too cold.

People also said how they are extremely proud and feel lucky to have a Prime Minister who works tirelessly like this.

When does PM Modi sleep

In a 2017 report, it was said that PM Modi works 20 hours a day and functions on just 3-4 hours of sleep. Despite doctors and wellwishers advising him to sleep at least 5-6 hours, he said he barely manages with such less sleep because he is a workaholic. However, he said that it is a very sound sleep and he falls asleep within 30 seconds of lying on the bed.

PM Modi also regularly practices Yoga and Pranayam and it was under his leadership that 21st June was made the International Day of Yoga by the UN.

It is also said that PM Modi, when he plans his travels, he plans it such that he catches up on work and sleep while on flight so that he can avoid overnight stay in hotels and make the most of the productive day. In fact, he prefers to stay overnight in hotel only if he has an engagement the next day.