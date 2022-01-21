On January 17, 2022, Irfan Siddiqui and his brother Sanu brutally killed Hiralal Gujrati, a 38-year-old Dalit in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. Irfan had come out of jail a few days back. He was in jail for raping Hiralal’s sister. Now, after Irfan came out of jail and killed Hiralal, deceased Hiralal’s terror-stricken family has pasted a poster outside their house that reads, “This house is for sale due to the terror of Muslims in the area.” Irfan’s terror in the area is such that the family is being compelled to leave the area. They have also revealed that the accused is a relative of AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat.

The victim’s family has claimed that Irfan Siddiqui is related to Mukesh Ahlawat, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and the sitting MLA of Sultan Pur Majra Assembly constituency of Delhi. However, when OpIndia spoke to the AAP MLA, he claimed that the party had expelled Irfan Siddiqui from the party six months back.

Speaking to OpIndia, Mukesh Ahlawat said: “Irfan was our worker. But we fired him 6 months back. His photo with me that has gone viral is an old one.” Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra confirmed in his Tweet that the accused is still very much a part of the Aam Aadmi Party. He also posted a picture of a billboard on which Irfan Siddiqui is listed as the chairman of the AAP’s minority wing.

Sharing the picture, Kapil Mishra captioned his Tweet: “It has become difficult to even raise your voice for the respect of your own sister? On January 17, Mohammad Irfan openly assassinated Hira Gujrati with a knife and gunshots in Delhi’s Sultanpuri neighbourhood. Irfan was released from prison on parole in other cases of crime. The killer is the leader of AAP”.

हत्यारा AAP का नेता है pic.twitter.com/36hkZRcGGP — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 20, 2022

Many Hindu organisations have also taken to the streets to protest the tragedy. The footage of the demonstration near the Sultanpuri police station was published on social media by BJP youth leader Vishal Singh.

When OpIndia visited house of Dalit Hiralal

On January 20, about 5.30 pm, the OpIndia team arrived at the house of the deceased Hiralal. The deceased’s residence is located in Sultanpuri’s B Block. The accused’s home is also located on the same street. On the road adjacent to the victim’s house, there is also a government girls school.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has put up a sign in protest of Hiralal’s death at the B-block junction. On that board, there was a call for a public protest march on January 20 at 11 am to protest against the brutal killing of the Dalit villager. The board had captions like ‘Hira’s killer should be hanged to death’ and ‘Give justice to Narasimha’ written in bold letters.

It may be recalled that Narasimha was the man who was present with Heeralal when the latter was mercilessly killed by Irfan Siddiqui. Narasimha had received bullet injuries and is currently being treated in a local hospital.

In the street where Hiralal’s residence is located, some Delhi Police officers were spotted patrolling. According to a local source, they were deployed in the area after Heeralal’s murder. The PCR was also spotted monitoring the area. A few Military officials were stationed on both the inside and outside of the roadway.

The deceased’s home was painted green. In front of the house, there is a picture of Lord Shiva. The sticker of Arvind Kejriwal appears above the image of the picture of Shiva which read: “Five years have gone off well, keep going Kejriwal”. On the other side of the house a red poster with the caption: “This house is on sale because of Muslim terror. Because of the fear of Hiralal’s murder.”

When asked about both posters, the family of the deceased stated that Kejriwal’s sticker had been up for a long time while the other one was placed only after the murder of Hiralal.

Arjun, the deceased Hiralal’s nephew and the complainant in the murder case, spoke with OpIndia. “Irfan and Sanu live in the street behind our house” Arjun explained, adding that Irfan has been involved in illicit activities like gambling in the past. Speaking about the rape case involving my aunt, Arjun said that Irfan was released merely within four months. “We were told that he had been released from jail due to Covid”, remarked Arjun.

“For us, Irfan remains a bigger problem than even cancer. He has become so notorious because of the support he gets from AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat”, Hiralal’s nephew added.

He went on to say that Irfan’s family was the sole Muslim family in the neighbourhood, which was primarily inhabited by Gujaratis. “We are members of the SC community. We have yet to receive any support from the Delhi administration. Another member of our society has also been shot. He was accepted into AIIMS where he is undergoing treatment,” Arjun bemoaned his situation while speaking to the OpIndia team that visited the deceased Hiralal’s house on January 20.

AAP MLA’s relative Irfan Siddiqui involved in illegal gambling operations and sale of guns

“Rather than apologising, Irfan’s family members came to kill us at our residence following uncle’s (Hiralal) death,” Arjun continued.

Speaking about the same case, the brother of the injured Narsingh said: “Irfan’s mother and two brothers had gathered 8-10 outsiders. They were carrying sticks and batons. We were in the hospital at that time. Would we rather tend to an injured family member or engage in a brawl with strangers? exclaimed Narsingh’s brother.

Meanwhile, Toshi, the elder sister of the deceased Hiralal, also spoke to OpIndia. She divulged how Irfan Siddiqui, her brother’s assassin was notoriously involved in illegal gambling operations and the sale of illegal arms and ammunitions in Uttar Pradesh.

It may be recalled that Hiralal Gujrati, 38, father of three used to maintain his family by selling birds. He was brutally murdered on 17 January 2022 in Sultanpuri, Delhi. Irfan Siddiqui and his brother Sanu are accused of murder. Both have been arrested by the police.

Hiralal’s family is originally from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and has been living in Delhi for nearly three decades. The Dalit family of Hiralal lives in the B block of Sultanpuri. Irfan, who lived in the next street, was not alien to him. He was like a son to his mother. But first, he raped Hiralal’s sister. Irfan was jailed in this case. As soon as he came out of jail, he killed Hiralal.

Speaking about the gruesome murder of Hiralal by Irfan, the former’s wife had told OpIndia: “Irfan and his younger brother Sanu killed him. Both of them used knives and firearms to kill him. No one dared to intervene or stop Irfan since his horror is so widespread in our region”, lamented Hiralal’s wife.