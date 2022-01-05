Former Jharkhand BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak narrowly escaped Maoist attack in West Singhbhum district on Tuesday (December 4) evening, but two of his bodyguards Shankar Nayak and Thakur Hembrom lost their life after Maoists slit their throat. The incident took place at a public function West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

The third bodyguard Ramkumar Tudu somehow managed to save his life as he fled away from the spot after fighting with Maoists to save two others. The former MLA quietly slipped and mingled in the crowd present at the event and saved his life. Maoists also looted one AK 47 and two Insas rifles from the three bodyguards. The police team could reach the spot two and half hours after the incident and recovered the body of one cop.

There is no clarity on whether or not the second body was retrieved. “Let me get an update on this matter whether the body of the second cop has been recovered or not,” DSP of Chakradharpur sub-division Dilip Xalxo told OpIndia.

The incident took place at Project High School in Jhilaura village under Goilkera police station about 60 km from the district headquarter. Gurucharan Nayak, the former MLA from Manoharpur, had gone there to attend the prize distribution ceremony of two days’ football match organized on the Project High School campus. The football match was organized on the occasion of the foundation day of the school.

Former Jharkhand BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak (second from left) attending prize distribution programme in West Singhbhum when armed squad of CPI (Maoist) attacked.

Around 100 Naxals of the CPI (Maoist) belonging to the armed squad of Naxal commander Mocchu mixed in the crowd and took positions at strategic places on the ground.

As the programme ended at around 5.15 PM, and Nayak approached his vehicle, Maoists opened fire and overpowered bodyguards. They slit the throat of the two jawans. Tudu was injured while trying to save them.

The residence of Nayak is situated at Tunia village under Sonua police station, barely one and a half km from the venue. Hence, he somehow safely managed to reach his residence from where he went to the police and informed them about the incident.

Gurucharan Nayak later informed reporters: “We got to the playground like every year. The awards had been distributed and I was ready to board my vehicle around 5.15 pm when around 20-30 Maoists attacked us. I managed to escape as they could not locate me in the commotion. The attackers also looted one AK-47 and two INSAS rifles.”

Jharkhand Police says former MLA did not inform police about the visit

SSP of West Singhbhum, Ajay Linda told the media that Nayak visited the Naxal-infested area without informing the local police. Chakradharpur DSP said a similar thing. “Police had no information about the former MLA going to attend any programme here,” said Xalxo.

police sources said that barely four to five days back, CPI (Maoist) cadres had murdered two civilians under Goilkera police station area charging them as police informer. Besides, Naxals also shot dead an employee of the forest department identified as Boyaram Lomga.

Nayak on Naxal’s hitlist

This is the second occasion in the past decade when Nayak survived the Naxal attack. Nayak was the MLA when on January 9, 2012, he hadvisited Harta and Khatangbera under the Anandpur police station of the district to inaugurate a school building and to lay foundation of a road. Ther the Naxals had attacked his convoy twice leading to an encounter between police and Naxals. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

BJP goes offensive against the Hemant Soren government

The BJP expressed concern over the rise of the Naxal incidents in Jharkhand and alleged the Hemant Soren government completely failed to control Naxal activities. Former and first Chief Minister of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi is set to visit Chakradharpur to meet the former MLA. The BJP has announced to burn effigy of the state government.

“Situation is alarming in Jharkhand and people are worried about their life. The state government seems to be reluctant to tackle the left-wing extremism in Jharkhand,” Marandi informed.

मनोहरपुर के पूर्व विधायक श्री गुरूचरण नायक जी के ऊपर हुए नक्सली हमले में दो अंगरक्षकों के शहीद होने की खबर मिली।

कानून व्यवस्था की यह दुर्दशा से आज जब जनप्रतिनिधि सुरक्षित नहीं है तो आम आदमी कितना सुरक्षित है।

गुरुचरण जी से फ़ोन पर बात हुई है वो अभी सुरक्षित हैं। — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) January 4, 2022

Former Chief Minister and union minister of tribal affairs Arjun Munda too expressed shock over the incident. Munda said that the state government is least concerned over the deterioration of the law and order situation in Jharkhand.

मनोहरपुर के पूर्व विधायक श्री गुरुचरण नायक जी पर नक्सली हमले और उनके दो सुरक्षाकर्मी के शहीद होने की खबर सुनकर मर्माहत हूं।राज्य में विधि व्यवस्था एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की स्थिति दयनीय एवं गंभीर है।सरकार इस मामले में असंवेदनशील है।भगवान से हमले घायल एक — Arjun Munda (@MundaArjun) January 4, 2022

Politicians in Jharkhand long been on target of Naxals

This is not the first incident of Maoists having targeted politicians. On January 16, 2005, three Maoists had gunned down the veteran leader and MLA of CPI-ML (Liberation) Mahendra Prasad Singh at Durgi Dhabaiya village under the Saria police station in Giridih district.

Singh who represented Bagodar assembly for three consecutive terms was extremely popular among people. He was killed when he was about to get into his vehicle after delivering an election speech. Maoists also cut his throat after pumping bullets into his body. Later on, to save the face, the CPI (Maoist) claimed that Singh was murdered without the approval of the central committee.

On March 4, 2007, CPI (Maoist) killed MP of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Sunil Mahto during a football match prize distribution programme at Baguria under Ghatsila police station of Jamshedpur. Maoists looted Insas rifle from his bodyguard. The CBI is investigating the case.

On July 9, 2008, CPI (Maoist) led by Kundan Pahan shot dead Ramesh Singh Munda in the high noon of rebel violence in Jharkhand on July 9, 2008, during a function at a school at Bundu in Ranchi. Two bodyguards of Ramesh Singh Munda and a student also died in the Naxal attack. He was the sitting JD (U) MLA from Tamar. Later on, the National Investigation Agency took over the investigation.

On December 3, 2011, CPI (Maoist) ambushed a convoy of former Jharkhand assembly Speaker and sitting MP from Chatra Inder Singh Namdhari at Ladu More in Latehar district. Namdhari escaped unhurt in the powerful landmine explosion but 10 persons including eight policemen lost their lives in the attack carried by Maoist to avenge the killing of their leader Kishenji in neighbouring West Bengal.