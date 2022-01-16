About 5 months after the Indian government rescued her from war-torn Afghanistan, freelance journalist Kanika Gupta has gone back to the Taliban-controlled territory through Pakistan.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (January 13), she informed, “Just arrived in Kabul after spending 10 amazing days crossing through Pakistan. It was a dream come true to experience the highway…The stories and love I shared along the way will stay with me for a lifetime.”

The freelance journalist had also shared a video on Twitter wherein her car could be seen entering the city of Kabul in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Kanika Gupta has been documenting her journey in Afghanistan ever since she landed in Kabul. On Saturday (January 15), she tweeted, “Afghans line outside a government office as a Talib overlooks the street. Not the right kind of ‘watching over you’.”

In another tweet on the same day, she had posted a picture of a ‘Covid-19 conscious Talib’.

Kanika Gupta pleaded the Indian government for help during Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Kanika Gupta, who is apparently roaming the streets of Kabul after having entered the country through the Pakistan border, was in a dire need of help around mid-August after the Taliban captured Kabul. In a tweet on August 15 last year, freelance journalist Kanika Gupta had claimed, “The capital, the beloved Kabul, is starting to crumble. The death of hope is much harder to watch than the death of people.”

She said, “In a women’s security briefing at an office, news came that Taliban have entered city. Panic gripped the room, all the women started crying. It’s over they said.” Kanika Gupta had then expressed hope of a smooth transition of power.

“But there is a lot of panic in the city and the government is not taking any accountability. So, basically, we are on our own,” the freelance journalist had blamed the Modi government.

She had even accused the Indian embassy in Kabul, which oversaw the rescue of stranded Indians, of non-cooperation. Kanika Gupta alleged that an Indian man was stuck in the Taliban-controlled territory due to his passport being withheld by his employer. “When he called Indian embassy, they say what can we do if your owner doesn’t want you to leave? Is this happening for real? I am worried for Indians trapped here with no help from government,” Gupta had alleged.

When a Twitter user (@mechirubhat) pointed out that Gupta did not even bother to thank the Indian government after she was evacuated from Afghanistan, the journalist claimed that it was the duty of the government to ensure her safety and therefore she does not need to thank the govt.

“Protecting my life in a dangerous country is not a favour. It is their duty. Not to mention the nbr of strings we had to pull to get on that plane. There are still 100s stuck there and fear for their lives. Shame on YOU.”

On returning to India, she narrated her harrowing escape from the city of Kabul. “What I saw on the Tarmac when I was about to board the plane, the C-17, was ghastly. There were so many broken slippers, a woman’s dupatta, a child’s broken doll. To only imagine that the child must’ve picked up their doll while on their last run! It was so heartbreaking,” Kanika Gupta told India Today after her successful rescue.

It took me 27 hours to reach from Kabul to Delhi. There was tension, security in numbers, a new exposure to the process of military evacuation. An experience of a lifetime. Safely home. 😃 pic.twitter.com/61tbfxdans — Kanika Gupta| خبرنگار (@kanika0509) August 17, 2021

Kanika Gupta returns to Afghanistan, takes restricted route from Pakistan

Earlier this month, Kanika Gupta travelled to the neighbouring country of Pakistan. She visited prominent cities such as Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. She had posted a video of a tea shop in Qissa Khwani bazaar, which is restricted for travel by Indians.

The matter was first brought to light by Uttarkhand-based Chartered Accountant Alok Bhatt. On Sunday (January 16), he pointed out, “Qissa Khwani is outside the scope for us Indians but not for Kanika — a privileged guest of ISPR that she is, can be seen roaming streets of Peshawar before taking that road to Torkham border – a no go area for ordinary and privileged Indians, alike!”

So what if ordinary Indians and ordinary Pakistanis are not crossing Wagah; brazenness is when one not only crosses Wagah during banned visa regime but even manages to travel right up to Torkham via Peshawar – u have got contacts for sure @kanika0509 pic.twitter.com/6tATfBIbtS — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) January 16, 2022

He further added, “So what if ordinary Indians and ordinary Pakistanis are not crossing Wagah; brazenness is when one not only crosses Wagah during banned visa regime but even manages to travel right up to Torkham via Peshawar – u have got contacts for sure.” Alok Bhatt hinted that ‘freelance journalist’ Kanika Gupta might have connections to the Pakistani Intelligence services and the Army.

And @HMOIndia – here is conduit of @kanika0509 with ISPR/ISI: Wajahat S Khan. The journalist with deep connections in ISPR and one who used to do programs for them earlier. Now he is on study leave and also working for Nikkei Asia- same platform that uses Rupa S for propaganda — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) January 16, 2022

He requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the matter and prepare a list of Indian citizens who have been to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan in the past 10 years. “This time she will not seek MEA India’s help as she will be under protection of ISI in Afg,” Bhatt took a dig at Kanika Gupta.

He added that she has connections with Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan, who has links in ISPR. “Now he is on study leave and also working for Nikkei Asia- same platform that uses Rupa S for propaganda,” Bhatt concluded.

It is interesting to note that Kanika Gupta, who earlier accused the Modi government of not expediting rescue of stranded Indians including herself from Taliban-controlled Kabul, chose to voluntarily return to the war-torn nation through priveleged access of Pakistani deep State.