The Sambhal Traffic Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a man named Mohammad Ashraf for threatening a traffic police officer for issuing a challan on him, a video of which had gone viral on the internet. The police informed about the development on its official Twitter account.

The Sambhal police confirmed that the video is three days old. The youth who is seen in the viral video threatening the UP traffic police with dire consequences once “their government comes to power in the state” has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Mian Sarai in Sambhal district in Khairabad, Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

The police added that Ashraf, who had misbehaved with the traffic cop when they cut his challan for riding the bike without a helmet, had been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC.

In a video, that is being widely circulated on social media, Mohammad Ashraf is heard arguing with the traffic cops who impede him from driving without a helmet. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of January 13, 2021 (Thursday). Harendra Singh Jat is the name of the traffic police officer whom Md Ashraf threatens in the video. Harendra Singh Jat reportedly works as a sub-inspector in Sambhal police’s traffic department.

In what transpired, Ashraf was driving without a helmet when he was stopped at the Chandausi crossing by sub-inspector Harendra Singh Jat and his team. Ashraf, initially, attempted to contact a leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the phone. But, when the policeman provide him with a challan for not wearing a helmet, the infuriated Ashraf started threatening the cops. “Challan aur bada kar kat lo, har cheez ka kat lo..hum batayenge jab humari sarkar aayegi”, said Asraf which translates to (cut a bigger challan, charge me with what you want. I will teach you a lesson when our government comes to power).

When the officer, who was recording the entire act on his phone the video, asked Ashraf what he exactly implied, the youth said that either he will leave Sambhal or he would make sure the officer leaves Sambhal town. “Ya to hum nahi rahenge ya tum nahi rahoge”, said the youth before arrogantly leaving on his bike.

Sharing this video, BJP leader Sambit Patra wrote, “It is the fight of 80% of the people of Uttar Pradesh against these 20% people with such fanatic mindset.”

Mohammad Ashraf first accuses UP police of pulling his beard, admits crime and apologises after arrest

According to sources, after police took cognisance of the aforementioned video and launched a probe, Md Ashraf, in his defence, posted another video on January 14. In it, he accused the traffic cops of abusing him and pulling his beard. Ashraf said that he had also submitted a letter to the Human Rights Commission in this context. However, unruffled by Asraf’s baseless allegations, the Sambhal police promptly took action and arrested him.

Following his arrest, Ashraf in another video was seen admitting and apologising for misbehaving with the cops.

In this third video which is being shared online, Ashraf is heard explaining that he was upset when the incident occurred since he was being challaned for the second time that day and that in a fit of rage, he misbehaved with the cops, for which he apologised.