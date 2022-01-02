Amidst the rising fervour of the state legislative assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, political parties are rushing to secure their vote bank and propagate their election agenda. On the same note, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is continuously addressing elections rallies in the state, and in such a rally on Saturday, he launched a fierce attack on Samajwadi Party and BJP. Owaisi reminded Akhilesh Yadav that SP came to power in UP with the help of Muslim votes, and accused the Yadav family of sending a Muslim leader Azam Khan to jail while themselves are enjoying life.

Gandhi no bigger than Muslims

Owaisi addressed a rally on Saturday in the Behat Vidhan Sabha constituency of Saharanpur District where he fiercely targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP. In his speech, Owaisi said that Gandhi is no Bigger than Muslims. He reiterated that if Gandhi is abused and any Muslim is abused, both are to be treated equally. He was referring to the arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj by Chhatisgarh police for criticising Gandhi, saying that similarly the speakers in Varanasi Dharm Sansad also should be arrested for anti-Muslim remarks. Seeking support from Dalits and Backward classes, he said that no one will look for them and their rights if they don’t elect him as their leader.

Owaisi coins Yadav-Muslim Equation

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi said, ‘Yadav sahib, the accusation has become a part of the life of the Muslims of India, now we will not worry about the accusation. Listen, Akhilesh Yadav, we don’t need any certificate from you. I will go to the public and talk about my heart. What will you give, you are 11 per cent Yadav, we are 19 per cent Muslim? If you became the Chief Minister or Mulayam Singh became the Chief Minister, then remember this was made by Muslims donating their votes’.

He further said, ‘Akhilesh sahib, the blame lies only on us, you do not have to feel anything? You build a riverfront, build a road from Lucknow to Kanpur, there is no blame on you, build roads, do everything. Your ten fingers were in ghee, but Azam was accused of stealing goats and stealing buffaloes.’

Asaduddin Owaisi also said that while he is called fanatic, there is no arrest for talking against Muslims in the Dharma Sansad in Varanasi. ‘When there is talk of killing Muslims, no action is taken. This is not the India which we liberated with our blood’, he said.

In a recent incident, interestingly, while Owaisi played the victim and filed a complaint, leading to an FIR for the speeches of leaders like Yati Narsinghanand and other Hindu leaders in Haridwar, no FIR has been filed till date against him for this provocative speech on 12th of December that he delivered in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Asaduddin Owaisi kickstarted his UP elections program in September 2021 by attacking the secularism of the country. He had then said that BJP had undermined the secularism of the country.

Sticking to his agenda of polarising Muslims, Owaisi has taken up the issue of Babri demolition in various rallies and urged young Muslims to get married soon and raise a family. Recently he slammed Rahul Gandhi for listing ‘bringing Hindus to power’ as the ‘secular agenda’ for 2021, especially when his party- Congress- was the one to ‘fertilize the ground for Hindutva’.