On Thursday (February 24), the United Nation issued a statement, condemning the killing of 8 polio workers at 4 different locations in Northern Afghhanisation.

One of the members of the polio vaccination team was murdered in Takhar province while 4 others were killed in Kunduz city. Besides, a social mobiliser and 2 vaccinators were hacked to death in the Emamsaheb district in Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

Four of the 8 deceased were women. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks. In light of the recent attacks, the programme has been suspended in the Kunduz and Takhar province.

Head of Taliban’s Information & Culture Department (Kunduz), Matiullah Rohani, said, “Our security and intelligence agencies have launched an operation in connection with the incidents that took place today in Kunduz Province, and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.”

In a tweet, Dr Ramziz Alakbarow wrote, “The United Nations strongly condemns all attacks on health workers anywhere. The delivery of health care is impartial and any attack against health workers and those who work to defend them is an attack on the children, whose very lives they are trying to protect.”

He further added, “We condemn today’s attack and assassination of 8 polio vaccination workers in #Afghanistan in strongest terms. This is a violation of International Humanitarian Law.” Alakbarov is the UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated, “I am deeply shocked by the killing of 8 #polio health workers, 4 of them women, in Afghanistan. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues. Health workers are #NotATarget.”

“As a result of these attacks, the national polio vaccination campaign, which began on 21 February 2022, has been suspended in Kunduz and Takhar provinces. This suspension leaves thousands of children unprotected and exposed to a life-threatening disease that can result in permanent paralysis,” informed Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director (Eastern Mediterranean).

It must be mentioned that the polio programme in Afghanistan is supported by UNICEF, WHO and other partners of the United Nations. Reportedly, 9 polio workers were killed in Afghanistan during vaccination campaigns in 2021. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only 2 countries in the world where polio still exists.