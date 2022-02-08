Friday, February 25, 2022
HomeNews Reports8 polio workers including 4 women killed in Afghanistan, UN issues statement: Details
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

8 polio workers including 4 women killed in Afghanistan, UN issues statement: Details

Head of Taliban's Information & Culture Department (Kunduz), Matiullah Rohani, said, "Our security and intelligence agencies have launched an operation in connection with the incidents that took place today in Kunduz Province, and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.”

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan: 8 polio workers murdered, UN condemns
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Sky News)
7

On Thursday (February 24), the United Nation issued a statement, condemning the killing of 8 polio workers at 4 different locations in Northern Afghhanisation.

One of the members of the polio vaccination team was murdered in Takhar province while 4 others were killed in Kunduz city. Besides, a social mobiliser and 2 vaccinators were hacked to death in the Emamsaheb district in Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

Four of the 8 deceased were women. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks. In light of the recent attacks, the programme has been suspended in the Kunduz and Takhar province.

Head of Taliban’s Information & Culture Department (Kunduz), Matiullah Rohani, said, “Our security and intelligence agencies have launched an operation in connection with the incidents that took place today in Kunduz Province, and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.”

UN condemns killing of 8 polio workers

In a tweet, Dr Ramziz Alakbarow wrote, “The United Nations strongly condemns all attacks on health workers anywhere. The delivery of health care is impartial and any attack against health workers and those who work to defend them is an attack on the children, whose very lives they are trying to protect.”

He further added, “We condemn today’s attack and assassination of 8 polio vaccination workers in #Afghanistan in strongest terms. This is a violation of International Humanitarian Law.” Alakbarov is the UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated, “I am deeply shocked by the killing of 8 #polio health workers, 4 of them women, in Afghanistan. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues. Health workers are #NotATarget.”

“As a result of these attacks, the national polio vaccination campaign, which began on 21 February 2022, has been suspended in Kunduz and Takhar provinces. This suspension leaves thousands of children unprotected and exposed to a life-threatening disease that can result in permanent paralysis,” informed Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director (Eastern Mediterranean).

It must be mentioned that the polio programme in Afghanistan is supported by UNICEF, WHO and other partners of the United Nations. Reportedly, 9 polio workers were killed in Afghanistan during vaccination campaigns in 2021. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only 2 countries in the world where polio still exists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAfghanistan polio, UN Polio workers, Taliban polio workers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘The International Space Station can crash on USA, Europe, even on India or China’: Russia space chief reacts to Biden’s sanctions

OpIndia Staff -
On February 24, hours after Russia started a full-scale military operation in Ukraine, Biden had addressed a strongly-worded presser, asserting that the sanctions the USA brings will adversely affect Russia's technological advancements and will affect their space program too.
World

Five months after taking over Afghanistan by brute force and establishing Sharia rule, Taliban calls for restraint in Russia-Ukraine conflict

OpIndia Staff -
Condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Taliban urged the two sides to exercise restraint and use dialogue to solve the conflict

Did you know: Russia had sold Alaska to the USA in 1867 for just 2 cents per acre of land

Should temples continue to be under govt? Madras HC asks while quashing FIR against activist, calls to revive the glory of temples: Full details

‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans raised in the presence of Punjab police in Bathinda: Read full details

Two years on, scars of Delhi riots remain fresh for the family of Ratan Lal, children decorate house with father’s sketches to fill the...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,489FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com