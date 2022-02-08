The District Sessions Court in Agra denied the bail request of two Muslim men charged with murdering a Hindu woman for dowry. The court rejected bail to Mohammad Qayoom Qureshi and Mohammad Naeem Qureshi, finding that the severity of the offence and the circumstances did not warrant bail.

Varsha Raghuvanshi, a Hindu woman who had married a Muslim man named Mohammad Arman alias Faim, died in a suspicious manner. Her body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of the residence of her in-laws in Chillipara, close to the Shahganj police station. Her brother accused her husband of killing her for dowry.

Accused used to refer to Varsha as “Kafir ki Aulaad”, routinely abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses

The court found that Faim’s relatives tortured his wife and abused Hindu deities on a daily basis. They forced her to chop and eat meat, and when she refused, they assaulted her. She became miserable as a consequence of all of this, and eventually died as a result of it.

Faim’s father and brother, Qayoom and Naeem, are the main accused in the case and their names are also mentioned in the First Information Report. Varsha’s brother, Dushyant, has accused Faim’s family of torturing his sister and making demands for dowry. Dushyant also mentioned in the application for the FIR that the family members of Faim used to call her “Kafir ki Aulaad” and demean the Hindu religion every now and then. They used to demand a car and Rs. 5 lakhs in cash.

The statement of Dushyant Singh, Varsha’s brother.

Crime serious and hateful, says court

The court has ruled that the criminal conduct is nasty and hateful. She had been married for a year and a half after several frivolous persuasions. Her death occurred on her in-laws’ property, and the cause of her death was mental and physical torment. The court agreed that Hindu deities were insulted and that she was tormented for dowry on a consistent basis.

Tensions erupted in the city after her death

Following the mysterious murder of Varsha, who had married Faim, a car mechanic, tensions arose in Agra in November 2021. The couple had been married for roughly a year and a half.

आगरा अपडेट-

वर्षा रघुवंशी ने अरमान से एक साल पहले निकाह किया। घरवालों को जब इसका पता चला तो वह घर छोड़कर अरमान संग चली गई।



आज वह फांसी पर लटकी मिली। अरमान पक्ष पर पथराव-फायरिंग करने का आरोप है। भाजपाइयों का थाने में हंगामा, दो MLA मौजूद। #Agra pic.twitter.com/CzpP7iwipP — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) November 12, 2021

According to reports, the conflict comprised stone-pelting and gunfire. During the unrest, other stores were also attacked. According to Sachin Gupta, a reporter with Dainik Bhaskar, the feud began when her family members wanted to execute her final rites according to Hindu custom, which Faim and his family opposed.