Days after Hyundai Pakistan came under scanner for its pro-terror stance on Kashmir, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Monday (February 7).

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed, “We had seen a social media post on the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently.”

“The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday, 7 February 2022. The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise,” he added.

Our response to media queries on social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day: https://t.co/2QlubQwXJJ https://t.co/S5AkS3wT9a pic.twitter.com/QkkqwIdv64 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 8, 2022

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also asked Hyundai to take appropriate action regarding this matter. It informed that EAM S Jaishankar had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Chung Eui-Yong and conveyed India’s displeasure on the issue, besides discussing other bilateral matters. Yong expressed regret over the incident.

“A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on the political pr religious issues. India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” MEA concluded.

In a tweet, EAM S Jaishankar informed about his meeting with the South Korean Finance Minister and the discussion on the issue of the pro-Pakistani stance of Hyundai.

Received a call from ROK FM Chung Eui-yong today. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2022

He said how amongst the bilateral and multilateral issues, the Hyundai matter was also discussed with his Korean counterpart.

The background of the Hyundai controversy

On Saturday (February 5), automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India courted controversy after the firm’s Pakistani counterpart called for the disintegration of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India.

It all started when in a tweet, Hyundai Pakistan Official (@PakistanHyundai) wrote, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.” The tweet was accompanied by a picture of a boat in Dal lake and the word ‘Kashmir’ juxtaposed with a barbed wire.

A similar message was posted by Hyundai Pakistan, both on its official Facebook and Instagram pages. Interestingly, Hyundai Pakistan demanded the secession of Indian territory on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ when the Pakistan government extends support to jihadi elements operating from Kashmir.

Indian netizens were miffed at the brazen interference in India’s geopolitical affairs and dissemination of Pakistani government propaganda by the South Korean automotive manufacturer. However, on questioning Hyundai India whether it endorsed the stand of Hyundai Pakistan, the firm responded by blocking the Indian netizens.

Several users had been reaching out to the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking stringent action against Hyundai India. In order to save its face, the automotive manufacturer put out a clarification on social media. Far from apologising to Indian citizens, Hyundai India’s statement reeked of arrogance.

In a statement, Hyundai India said that it has been committed to the Indian market which has been its second home for over 25 years now and alleged that the ‘unsolicited’ social media post linking Hyundai Motor India ‘offends’ it commitment and service to India. The company said that they have a zero-tolerance policy for insensitive communication and ‘strongly condemned’ such view.

However, it is not yet clear why they blocked Indian citizens on Twitter for questioning its stand and asking for accountability on the contentious social media post by its Pakistani counterpart. On not getting a proper response from the South Korean company over its pro-terrorism stand, Indian social media users vowed to boycott the firm and look for alternate options.

On Tuesday, it again issued another statement and reiterated its commitment to India.