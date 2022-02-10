Congress leader from Kalburgi Dr Ahmed Patel has made crass misogynist comments against Hindu women. The objectification came from the Municipal Council member who was seen speaking at a protest by people who want hijabs to be worn inside the college and school classrooms in violation of dress codes.

While addressing a group of people gathered, Patel commented, “Khidmat-e-Millat had protested against the ban on students who wear Hijab. No dogs from the BJP have given their lives for the sake of the nation. We belong to this country, we did not come from anywhere.” Speaking about the Hijab controversy that has erupted, he said, “Our women won’t remove Hijab, this is decided in our religion. We will die, but we will not remove Hijab.”

Ahmed Patel while targeting Hindus over women entering temples said, “You people go and stop your ladies who are entering Mandirs wearing Chaddis and shorts. Do not provoke us,” The Hinduphobic and misogynistic remarks came the leader was addressing a group of Burqa-clad women gathered in a protest.

Crass sexually derogatory comments against women added with open Hindu hatred is not new to the Indian political discourse.