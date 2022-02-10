Thursday, February 10, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Our women won't remove hijab, you (Hindus) go and stop women who enter temples...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Our women won’t remove hijab, you (Hindus) go and stop women who enter temples wearing Chaddis: Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Kalburgi

"Our women won't remove Hijab, this is decided in our religion. We will die, but we will not remove Hijab. You people go and stop your ladies who are entering Mandirs wearing Chaddis and shorts. Do not provoke us," the Congress leader was seen saying.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Congress leader passes vile, misogynist comments against women
Karnataka Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes vile, derogatory comments against women going to Temples
5

Congress leader from Kalburgi Dr Ahmed Patel has made crass misogynist comments against Hindu women. The objectification came from the Municipal Council member who was seen speaking at a protest by people who want hijabs to be worn inside the college and school classrooms in violation of dress codes.

While addressing a group of people gathered, Patel commented, “Khidmat-e-Millat had protested against the ban on students who wear Hijab. No dogs from the BJP have given their lives for the sake of the nation. We belong to this country, we did not come from anywhere.” Speaking about the Hijab controversy that has erupted, he said, “Our women won’t remove Hijab, this is decided in our religion. We will die, but we will not remove Hijab.”

Ahmed Patel while targeting Hindus over women entering temples said, “You people go and stop your ladies who are entering Mandirs wearing Chaddis and shorts. Do not provoke us,” The Hinduphobic and misogynistic remarks came the leader was addressing a group of Burqa-clad women gathered in a protest.

Crass sexually derogatory comments against women added with open Hindu hatred is not new to the Indian political discourse.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKarnataka hijab row, Hijab controversy, Karnataka news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,054FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com