In the midst of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declined the US government’s offer to evacuate him from Kyiv as invading Russian soldiers approached the capital city of the country.

A report by Associated Press quoted a senior American intelligence official as confirming that the Ukrainian President turned down the United States’ offer to assist him in leaving Kyiv to escape being arrested or killed by approaching Russian forces, saying, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”

As explosions resonated throughout the city early Saturday, Russian troops pushed toward Ukraine’s capital, and the president exhorted the country to “stand firm” against the siege that might determine its future.

In a significant development, the Russian troops on Saturday have captured the city of Melitopol in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, reports Reuters quoting Russia’s defence ministry. Nearly 200 Ukrainians have been killed so far as per the report.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also recorded a selfie-style video after Ukrainian forces declared they had repelled a Russian onslaught on their capital on Saturday, vowing to stay and fight.

“I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth,” the Ukrainian President proclaimed dismissing accusations that he had surrendered or fled as false.

He remarked outside his office, “A lot of misleading material has arisen on the internet alleging that I reportedly called on our troops to lay down its arms and that evacuation is beginning.”

Dressed in olive green military-style clothing, the President continued to say motivate his people in Ukrainian, “Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this. This is what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!”

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’, said Ukraine President Zelensky calling himself the ‘number one target’

Moreover, while speaking to European leaders on a conference call Friday, the Ukrainian President had remarked, “might be the last time you see me alive.”

‘World had deserted Ukraine at such a crucial time’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

On Friday, February 25, a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, the President of the Eastern European country, Volodymyr Zelensky, informed that a total of 137 people (including civilians) were killed in Russian military strikes.

In an emotional address to the nation, Zelensky said, “Sadly, today we lost 137 heroes, our citizens. Ten of them were officers. 316 people have been wounded. Defending the Zmiinyi Island, all our border guards died a heroic death. But they have not surrendered. They will all be awarded posthumously by the title of the Hero of Ukraine.”

“Let those who gave their lives for Ukraine be remembered forever. I remain in the capital, my family is also in Ukraine, my children are in Ukraine. My family are not traitors, they are citizens of Ukraine. Where exactly they are, I have no right to say,” he added.

He lamented how the world had deserted Ukraine at such a crucial time.

Zelensky on Thursday had also said in a video address he would remain in Kyiv and would keep his family in Ukraine. “I stay in the capital, I stay with my people. During the day, I held dozens of international talks, directly managed our country. And I will stay in the capital,” Zelensky said. “My family is also in Ukraine. My children are also in Ukraine. My family is not traitors. They are the citizens of Ukraine. But I have no right to say where they are now.”

Zelensky had further elaborated by adding that “the enemy marked me as the number one target,” with his family being number two.

India abstains on UNSC resolution that condemns Russia’s action against Ukraine, Russia vetoes the resolution

Meanwhile, on Saturday, February 26, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned its aggression against Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.

India, however, abstained from United Nations Security Council resolution that criticised Russia’s action against Ukraine. Addressing the emergency session of the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said that India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and said that India urges that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and sought for a safe evacuation of Indian stranded in Ukraine.

According to ANI, India, by abstaining from voting, has retained an option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy.