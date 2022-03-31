Hours after AAP accused the BJP of plotting to kill Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister has now claimed that he can die for the country.

“Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the nation is. I can lay down my life for the country,” the Delhi CM said on Thursday, a day after BJP youth wing workers protested outside his residence for his contemptuous remarks about ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie that showcases the unspeakable atrocities meted out on the Kashmiri Pandits and their subsequent exodus from the Valley.

In a bid to undermine the demonstrations and paper over his insulting remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’, Kejriwal branded the protests carried out on Wednesday as acts of “hooliganism”.

Kejriwal said, “If the biggest party of the country (a reference to the BJP), which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think that this is the right way (to deal with anything).”

BJP youth wing organises protest outside Kejriwal’s residence, AAP cries ‘CM in danger’

Members of BJP’s youth wing had on March 30 gathered outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to mark their displeasure and protest against his remarks in Delhi Assembly, wherein he called ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie depicting the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits as a film based on lies. Kejriwal had then also taken a swipe at the demands of making the movie tax-free, and suggested film director and producer Vivek Agnihotri release it for free on YouTube.

In opposition to Kejriwal’s callous remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’, BJP youth wing workers, along with BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya and Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, led a protest outside the Delhi CM’s residence, which was later dubbed by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as an attempt to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

Later in the day, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits also staged demonstrations outside Kejriwal’s house for his callous remarks against ‘The Kashmir Files’.

AAP goes from damage control to lies after humiliating Kashmiri Pandits, makes false claims over teachers’ jobs

It is notable that such publicity-seeking stunts are not a new phenomenon for Arvind Kejriwal. From swearing by his kids to offering prayers in temples, he has showcased many gimmicks to attract, appease or allure his voters and portray himself to be the epitome of a conscientious leader, while simultaneously casting his opponents as corrupt, dishonest and crooked. After outrage swept over his insensitive remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the Delhi Assembly, he went into damage control mode by claiming that his government had helped the cause of Kashmiri Pandits by regularising teachers from their community.

However, the teachers’ association of Kashmiri Pandits denied his claims and released a detailed press note with the timeline of court cases explaining how his Government categorically tried not to give them jobs. In the press release, Government School Teachers Association (Migrant) Regd said that they strongly condemned the statement given by the Delhi CM that it was the Delhi Government that regularised the services of Kashmiri Migrant Teachers (KMT). Signed by Dilip Bhan, Co-ordinator of the teachers’ association, the statement noted down the timeline of the court cases that led to the Supreme Court’s verdict forcing the Delhi government to give them jobs.