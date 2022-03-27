Elon Musk hints at plans to start a new social media platform: Details

Sunday, March 27, 2022
Twitter vs Elon Musk: Tesla chief hints at the launch of a new, open-source social media platform, here is how the saga began

Several political leaders and governments have also criticised the arbitrary rules pertaining to censorship that are followed by the social media giants.

On Sunday (March 27), billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted at the launch of a new, open-source social media platform. He made the revelation on micro-blogging site Twitter while responding to Indian software developer Pranay Pathole.

Pathole had asked, “Would you consider building a new social media platform, Elon Musk? One that would consist (of) an open-source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed.”

Musk, who is ‘friends’ with Pranay Pathole on Twitter, had responded, “(I) am giving serious thought to this.” The revelation comes at a time when demand for alternate, open-source social media platforms are gaining momentum due to blatant censorship by social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

Screengrab of the response by Elon Musk

The ‘new social media’ saga

On Thursday (March 24), Elon Musk had conducted an online poll wherein he asked whether the Twitter algorithm should be made open-source by the company. About 82.7% of the 2 million voters approved of the proposal.

Twitter founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, responded by saying, “The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone.”

Screengrab of the response by Elon Musk

On Friday (March 25), the Tesla CEO conducted another poll and asked whether Twitter rigorously adhered to the principle that ‘free speech is essential to a functioning democracy.’ About 70% of 2 million voters conceded that the microblogging platform had failed to uphold free speech.

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” remarked Elon Musk before the polling began.

Screengrab of the tweets by Elon Musk

On Saturday (March 26), Musk had asked, “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?” He followed it up with another question, “Is a new platform needed?”

Screengrab of the tweets by Elon Musk

On Sunday, the billionaire entrepreneur informed that he has been seriously thinking about starting a new social media platform that will support free speech and be open soucred at the same time. Several political leaders and governments have also criticised the arbitrary rules pertaining to censorship that are followed by the social media giants.

In February last year, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the manner in which former US President Donald Trump was purged from the internet. Germany’s Angela Merkel and Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador had also condemned the arbitrary censorship enforced by the social media platforms.

