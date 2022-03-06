Two days back, a video of an Indian girl student, recently evacuated from Ukraine, crying and lashing out at the government for not making proper arrangements to bring back stranded students in Ukraine had gone viral on the social media platform. But now, the girl has released a video statement making a U-turn, and accused the media of twisting her statements.

The girl Satakshi Sachan also thanked the govt of India for rescuing her from Ukraine, and said that the govt helped her a lot to reach India.

Two days after her video blaming the govt went viral, Satakshi Sachan has released the new video making a u-turn, where the Indian student slammed the media for twisting her statement that was made when she was in an anguished state.

Satakshi Sachan said she thanked the government for bringing her back to India safely and added that she was not able to comprehend the efforts the Indian government had put into bringing them back as she was in an anguished state.

“I wanted to go home badly,” Satakshi said, adding that the government has helped them a lot to return to India. Slamming the media, especially the Dainik Bhaskar journalist, she said her statement had been twisted, and it was wrong for them to do so.

Earlier on March 4, Dainik Bhaskar journalist Vaibhav Palnitkar had put out the video saying that the girl student identified as Satakshi Sachan, a resident of Kanpur, has returned from Ukraine to share the truth about the evacuation, thus exposing the government propaganda.

In the video shared by the Dainik Bhaskar journalist, Satakshi Sachan was seen shedding tears and slamming the government. “We elect the government and call ourselves a democracy, but the Indian government did not even come to our rescue,” said the angry student.

As the journalist asked about the message she wanted to deliver to the government, the sobbing girl said that several other Indian students were stranded in Kharkiv and Kiev and demanded the government to bring them back as soon as possible.

“Be on the ground personally; we are facing many things. Do not give orders by sitting in India,” the girl expressed her anger at the government.

The student also claimed that the government did not do anything for them to bring back and added that she crossed the border on her own. She also asked who was to blame if something had happened to her.

The girl had said that the Indian Embassy approached them only after they crossed the Romanian border. The girl had claimed that the Indian government did not do anything to rescue them, adding that they did not even receive the food. The Indian student had also claimed that the food was provided to them by the Romanian government.

‘Dont hide the truth. Indian govt hasnt done anything.’ pic.twitter.com/a6kzv6tKDu — Vaibhav Palnitkar (@vaibhavdamoh) March 4, 2022

The girl said that she had gone through a lot and faced mental trauma, adding that the Indian government did not do anything for the students stuck in the war-torn country.

“Please don’t hide it. The Indian government has not done anything,” the angry student had said in an earlier video that had gone viral, which was used by the opposition parties to attack the Modi government for not making enough arrangements to evacuate the stranded Indian students in Ukraine.

As the video of the student went viral, Rahul Gandhi also jumped in to politicise the evacuation process and claimed that such shameful treatment of students is an insult to the entire country. The Gandhi-scion had said that the bitter truth of Operation Ganga had shown the real face of the Modi government.