Relentless hate is unleashed upon us Gujaratis just because Prime Minister they don’t like is one of us

Twitter user Hiren on Sunday, March 27 shared an image from a restaurant in Gujarat with a board that said ‘Drinking of liquor and eating non-veg food is strictly prohibited in this area as these are most sinful activities’.

Hiren informed that he saw this board at one hotel named Hare Krishna on the highway near Valsad in South Gujarat. Here is the thing. Gujarat has alcohol prohibition. So obviously, the no liquor allowed policy is absolutely valid. Further, it is near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border. Which is why it also makes sense that should anyone be carrying alcohol along with them across the border, it is not allowed.

Then there is the morality aspect. That the restaurant owners have not only said that alcohol and non-vegetarian food is not allowed but also mentioned how it is one of the most sinful activities. While one may want to debate on it, it is totally the owner’s choice to put whatever placard (legally permissible) that he wants. His establishment, his rules. You always have a choice to not eat at a place which gives you moral sermons.

But then, the responses to this tweet unleashed a completely different kind of hate on Gujaratis. Some examples:

Nonveg is prohibited… but not gomutra right without that we can't leave in future 😂 — Selva Pradeep (@SelvaPradeep9) March 28, 2022

Isn't 'Gomutra' a non-vegetarian energy drink? — GAURAB (@gaurab_sinha) March 28, 2022

The glorious ‘gaumutra’ jibe. The language Pulwama terrorist used to justify killing our soldiers. Because in his video released before the suicide bombing he said he was doing it to kill ‘gaay ka peshab peene wale log’. Since cows are holy for Hindus, the visceral hatred for Hindus was something.

Now the same jibe is used against Gujaratis only because a hotel owner did not want people to drink and eat certain food on his private property. These people would usually not have any issues eating at restaurants which serve ‘halal only’ food. Halal, as an industry, is one of the most non-inclusive industry as only practicing Muslims can be hired for the entire process of slaughtering the animal to packaging it. People like Gaurab Sinha above, who is unlikely a practicing Muslim, will never be hired by a halal processing company and he’d likely be okay with it too because quite certain Sinha believes in respecting religious beliefs of other people, except when it comes to Hindus.

And then, the hate trickled down to Gujaratis.

Gujarat is the shittiest state in India after UP. https://t.co/h5VzVM9hzk — Spicy Beef Fry🌺 (@SpecialAvilMilk) March 28, 2022

Twitter user ‘Spicy beef fry’ with a hibiscus flower emoji next to its name announced Gujarat is the shittiest state in India after Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Yogi Adityanath returned to power in the state with quite a clear majority, even though the ‘liberals’ were rooting for him to lose. So now, obviously, the most populous state in the country is declared ‘shittiest’ because of the BJP rule.

This is why gujjus go to other people’s houses and eat meat and drink their booze, is it? Saves money and paap host ko lagtaa hai? https://t.co/cdcUGRCFRT — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) March 28, 2022

This is Mona Ambegaonkar. An actress and Aam Aadmi Party supporter with added talent of being one of the most abusive celebrities on timeline. On her birthday I’d like to give her bars of soap to cleanse her mouth foaming with abuses but that’s for another article. Just see her hatred for Gujaratis.

Ambegaonkar, too, isn’t a huge fan of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, like many other ‘liberals’ like her. But is her hatred for the two men so high that she has now started hating on an entire community of 6.5 crore?

I won’t be too surprised. Because this is not the first time some celebrity or politician has spewed venom against Gujaratis. Usually, these are also the ones who hate PM Modi (which is fine, really, democratic country, you are free to hate the democratically elected man who is your PM whether you like it or not), but why hate on commoners?

Here are some other such tweets on Gujaratis by such ‘liberals’:

As an Ahmedabadi(not amdavadi) I can say that Ahmedabadi gujjus are the most bigoted gujjus I've ever seen. They hate anyone and everyone who is not in sync with their own sanghi thought process. https://t.co/K3dh1GBnta — محمد (@Miya_Momo_2) March 11, 2021

This Amdavadi (not Ahmedabadi) with Palestine flag as profile picture says Amdavadis are the most bigoted Gujaratis he/she/it has ever seen. Mostly because ‘they hate anyone and everyone who is not in sync with their own sanghi thought process’.

nothing compared to gujjus madam most bigoted community in India https://t.co/fNG57NZXLH — MJ (@Aharyanvi1) January 4, 2022

Apparently, now, making friends of your own choice is also bigotry. Which the Gujaratis have an expertise on.

Really, Gujaratis are the most racist, bigoted and discriminatory people.

In a city like Mumbai they deny housing not only to non Hindus, non Jains but also meat eating upper caste Hindus.

They make friends only with Gujjus mostly and are highly prejudiced https://t.co/e2JqTCxSFM — Human (@SaveHumanity111) June 11, 2020

So Gujaratis are bigoted because they are ‘sanghis’ and we all know how ‘liberals’ would rather have all ‘Sanghis’ dead. In middle of pandemic, the ‘liberals’ wished death upon Sanghis to settle scores with those with different political leanings.

And then Gujarati ‘Sanghis’ are even worse because they not only elected Narendra Damodardas Modi as Chief Minister of their state for three consecutive terms with thumping majority but even made sure that during both the Lok Sabha elections, all the constituencies in Gujarat vote for the BJP to make sure Modi catapults into national arena.

It is because of Gujarat and what he did to the state to transform, develop and put it on the world map that Modi has reached the Centre to take India to the world.

Which is why they hate Gujaratis. The peaceful, predominantly business community, who live and let live and prefer vegetarian food mostly.

Except, Gujaratis, like Modi, don’t get bogged down by the hate that comes their way. They will either ignore it or make it their strength to scale newer heights and the venom spewing potty mouthed ‘liberals’ will be stuck where they are, hating on Gujaratis.

Oh, and in 2024, too, should Modi choose to contest, Gujaratis will send him to the Lok Sabha a third time as well.