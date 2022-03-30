Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Madhya Pradesh govt bulldozes illegally constructed house of 65-year old rape accused in Gwalior

As per reports, during interrogation it was found that the accused's house was illegally constructed and hence administration decided to demolish it.

OpIndia Staff
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has employed Yogi Adityanath's Bul;dozer Punishment Policy in Madhya Pradesh
2

The House of a 65-year-old rape accused has been demolished using a bulldozer by municipal authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. With this, Yogi Government’s famous bulldozer policy to punish criminals has ticked off well in Madhya Pradesh as well.

The official Twitter handle of the office of Gwalior’s Collector has tweeted the details about the incident. It was reported that a 65-year-old man named Chaturbhuj Rathore, a resident of Bahodapur Shubhash Nagar in Gwalior allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl. Apparently, the girl was lured by giving chocolates and the man raped her by tying a bandage on her eyes in a warehouse. The accused who happens to be a shopkeeper was arrested immediately after the case was filed by the victim’s parents.

As per reports, during interrogation it was found that the accused’s house was illegally constructed and hence administration decided to demolish it. Family members, especially women, resisted and hence women’s police was called in to arrest them and then raze down the building.

On Wednesday, the house of Chaturbhuj Rathore, the rape accused, was demolished under the Anti-Mafia Campaign run by Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. It was reported that the illegal house was constructed in the Bahodapur area of Gwalior. CM Chauhan took to Twitter and asserted in a quoted tweet, “There is no place for goons, miscreants and mafia on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. Leave the state or change your ways, there is no other way. If not, the bulldozer will run.”

In a similar incident today in Bhopal, A marriage hall was razed in Mungaoli tehsil of Ashok Nagar district. Danish, the son of the hall owner Nisar Khan along with another person, Sohail, raped a girl who went there as a  labourer. The MP Police took out a procession of two criminals involved in the crime and then demolished the marriage hall with bulldozers.

