Student perusing MBBS in Ukraine turns out to be Gram Pradhan of UP, Panchayat Raj issues notice: Details

The Russian-Ukraine conflict has jeopardised Gram Pradhan’s seat in Uttar Pradesh. A video of Vaishali Yadav, who was elected Gram Pradhan last year, had surfaced on February 24 when Russia announced military action against Ukraine. Yadav is currently pursuing MBBS from Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University had appealed to the Government of India to rescue the students stuck in Ukraine.

हरदोई जिले के साण्डी ब्लाक के पूर्व ब्लाक प्रमुख महेंद्र सिंह यादव की बेटी एवं अरवल थाना क्षेत्र के तेरा पुरसौली गांव की प्रधान वैशाली यादव इन दिनों यूक्रेन में फंस गई हैं। रूस-यूक्रेन के बीच जंग छिड़ते ही उसके परिवार के माथे पर चिंता की लकीरें उभर आई हैं। pic.twitter.com/6y86aAx9bG — Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) February 24, 2022

Reports suggest that the villagers were not aware that Yadav had returned to Ukraine after being elected as Gram Pradhan, and the information has irked them. Panchayati Raj has reportedly issued a notice to Yadav seeking an explanation why she moved back to Ukraine after getting elected as Gram Pradhan.

It appears that in the last year, while Yadav was in Ukraine, the work in her village continued, and some funds were utilised. As per a report in News18, Panchayati Raj would conduct an investigation on the funds utilised by Gram Panchayat in her absence.

‘I chose Ukraine as its degree is accepted across EU’

Speaking to Times of India, 24-years-old Vaishali said she chose Ukraine for MBBS as its degree is acceptable across European Union. She said, “I never thought that I would get stuck here in the crossfire. I have only chosen Ukraine because its degree is accepted for practice anywhere in the EU. I only want a flight back home now.”

Attending meetings via video calls

In December 2021, Amar Ujala had reported ‘praising’ Vaishali for attending Gram Panchayat meetings via video calls. The report suggested Yadav wanted to develop her village Tera Pursali on the lines of villages in Ukraine. Vaishali, who had done her schooling from Hardoi district and Lucknow, has been pursuing MBBS in Ukraine for the last three years.

Last year, she expressed her desire to contest Gram Panchayat elections to her father and former Block President Mahendra Singh Yadav. The report further suggested initially, her father did not agree as she had to return to Ukraine to complete her studies, but she ‘insisted’ she could attend Gram Panchayat meetings via video conferencing and continue her studies in Ukraine.

Though Amar Ujala’s report suggested she wanted to come back after completing her studies and work for the betterment of her village, the TOI report suggested she selected Ukraine as its degree is acceptable in European Union.

OpIndia tried to reach out to the Panchayati Raj District head and Arwal Police Station but could not connect.