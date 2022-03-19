Suvendu Adhikari slams West Bengal police for assaulting Hindu devotees

On Saturday (March 17), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari lambasted the West Bengal police for unleashing brutality on unarmed Hindu devotees in Khejuri in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

In a tweet, the BJP leader informed that the Khejuri police brutally assaulted the Hindu worshippers while they were proceeding with the idols of Radha Madav. Adhikari emphasised that the orders were carried out on the behest of the Officer-in-charge Qamar Haseed.

He had also shared a video where the cops were seen hitting unarmed people with batons. A miffed Adhikari pointed out that the police did not even spare children. “A new example of brutality by the West Bengal police…I strongly condemn this incident.”

Post-poll violence and selective targeting of Hindus

After TMC’s thumping victory in West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls of 2021, its party workers unleashed terror on the workers and supporters of BJP. At least a dozen BJP karyakartas were killed brutally in the victory celebration by the TMC. BJP’s Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death along with his puppies by the party’s bloodthirsty cadre.

The party offices of the BJP were burnt down to ashes at various locations. After horrifying videos of women being attacked and assaulted by the TMC goons surfaced on social media, the Chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma reached the state of West Bengal to take stock of the situation and provide relief to the affected.

Hindu rights organisation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had informed that more than 3500 villages and over 40000 Hindus were badly affected by the violence. It pointed out how shops, houses, and crops belonging to Hindus have been destroyed in the post-poll violence.

The VHP informed that important documents such as ration cards, voter IDs and Aadhar cards were forcibly taken away from the Hindus. The Hindu rights organisation urged the Courts to protect the citizens and accordingly direct the Mamata Banerjee government and the local administration.

Given the mammoth task at hand, the VHP has urged the Hindu society to step forward and offer support for their brethren.