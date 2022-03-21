The Deputy Mayor of the Central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has threatened to bury Muslim Chechen soldiers, who are fighting for the Russian side, in pigskins. The threat is aimed at hurting the religious feelings of Muslim fighters because pig is Haram (prohibited) in Islam.

In a message posted on his Telegram group, Deputy Mayor Mykhailo Lysenko wrote, “It is official. The decision has been made. All Kadyrovites (Chechen paramilitary affiliated with the National Guard of Russia) killed on the territory of Dnipro region will be sewn up and buried in pigskins.”

He further added, “Thanks to the meatpackers of the city. Let us see how they (Muslim Chechen soldiers) will be received there in heaven. Bastards.”

1) deputy mayor of dnepropetrovsk 2) announcement of his telegram channel on his facebook page 3) his latest post 4) translation pic.twitter.com/DiEiUHRH6R — Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) March 20, 2022

A German journalist by the name of Lars Wienand inquired whether the Deputy Mayor was serious about his remarks. “Are you serious or is this a somehow rude joke?” he asked. An unapologetic Mykhailo Lysenko had claimed, “There is a parallel. Putin did it in Russia.”

Screengrab of the Facebook comment by Mykhailo Lysenko

Chechnya is a Russian republic located north of Georgia. Chechen forces are the military force in charge of Chechenya’s defence. The republic is not an independent entity and is subject to Russian laws and regulations. The majority of them are Muslims. Ramzan Kadyrov is the head of the Chechen Republic. Kadyrov refers to himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foot soldier.

Chechen forces are regarded as one of the most violent and battle-hardened troops in the world with several stories claiming that many of them were once members of ISIS. Several sources have also indicated that they have been marching towards Kyiv following their deployment in Ukraine.

The controversial Ukrainian leader was also seen unveiling a tombstone of Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the year of death was mentioned as 2022. The Russian President’s face was juxtaposed with that of former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Ukraine National Guard greased bullets with pig fat for use against Muslim Chechen fighters

Last month, the National Guard of Ukraine’s Twitter account published a video stating that Azov fighters of the National Guard had coated their bullets with pig fat for using them against Muslim Chechen forces.

The actual tweet read, “Azov fighters of the National Guard greased the bullets with lard against the Kadyrov orcs.” Although Twitter claimed that the video violated the standards and promoted hateful behaviour, it allowed it to stay accessible in the “public’s interest.”