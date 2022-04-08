Friday, April 8, 2022
‘AAP using Punjab Police to target BJP workers’, says BJP leader Naveen Jindal after FIR filed against him over video of Arvind Kejrwal

The Punjab Police has booked Jindal under sections 465, 469, 471, 500, 504, 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Naveen Kumar Jindal slams Arvind Kejriwal for using Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Thursday late night filed an FIR against BJP Delhi Spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing a doctored video of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. The FIR dated April 7 was lodged late in the night at around 2300 hours. Jindal has been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Jindal on April 6 had allegedly shared a video of an interview where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is heard saying that he now takes bribes and fosters corruption, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members. “Eventually the truth has come out”, he had tweeted.

“Earlier, the money used to reach the prime minister. The system was made in a way that if someone needs to facilitate something at the bottom, they were allowed to make money. So all the money – from different departments, from police, from tehsildar – all the collected money used to reach the top. Now our Bhagwant Mann also takes money, I also take money, the minister also takes money, and MLA also takes money. Now in Punjab, there was a meeting with tehsildars – they have said collect at the bottom, and take it to the top”, Kejriwal was heard saying in the video shared by Jindal.

However, responding to the FIR filed by the Punjab Police, the BJP leader slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for filing fake cases against the BJP leaders and targeting them. “At the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM has assigned the Punjab Police not to check crimes in Punjab but to conduct fake cases against BJP workers”, he tweeted. “Thug Arvind Kejriwal has no more work left. After winning in Punjab, he thinks he can misuse the Punjab Police. File as much as FIRs against me. I am not scared. I will continue to expose you”, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Tajinder Singh Bagga also slammed Punjab Police and mentioned that Jindal is the same person who had earlier exposed Arvind Kejriwal’s 11 crore swimming pool plan. Also, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that the AAP was using Punjab Police to target the BJP workers. “Arvind Kejriwal would never have been able to enter politics if FIRs were lodged against him on such political statements. This conspiracy will not last long”, he tweeted.

This is not the first time that Punjab Police has lodged an FIR against a BJP leader. Earlier on April 2, Punjab Police had registered an FIR on BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga based on the complaint filed by Dr. Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, Lok Sabha Incharge & Spokesperson, Aam Adami Party. In his complaint, Ahluwalia had alleged that Bagga and other unknown persons gave a statement on March 30 in which he instigated his followers to cause violence, use force, and cause hurt to Delhi CM Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

The Punjab Police had also arrived at Bagga’s home in Delhi presumably to arrest him and had failed to inform Delhi Police about their arrival in the state, which is against the law. Bagga then had slammed Kejriwal and had said, “Tell me, Arvind Kejriwal. Are you happy now after registering FIR? Now I am telling you. Do not stop at one and register 100 FIRs against me. You got powers recently. Abuse them as much as you can. But I would like to tell you that even Raavan’s ego was broken, your ego would face a similar fate”.

It is important to note that Jindal in the year 2021 had also accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of spending Rs 9 crore of taxpayer’s money for renovating his residence. In a video shot outside the premises of Kejriwal’s residence, Jindal had claimed that amidst the pandemic when the people of Delhi grasped for basic health facilities, the CM had decided to spend crores on giving his residence a makeover.

The Punjab Police in the current case has booked Jindal under sections 465, 469, 471, 500, 504, 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

