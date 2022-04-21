Thursday, April 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: ATS, DRI seize heroin worth Rs 2500 crores at Kandla port, drugs were...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: ATS, DRI seize heroin worth Rs 2500 crores at Kandla port, drugs were smuggled from Afghanistan via Iran

The joint operation of ATS and DRI successfully recovered a record of over 300 kg of heroin worth a whopping Rs 2,500 crores.

OpIndia Staff
High quality heroin smuggled from Afghanistan seized in Gujarat
Image source- Screenshot from the viral video
8

In a big drug bust, the Gujarat Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Directorate of Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized around 300 kg of heroin at the Kandla Port in Kutch, Gujarat. The drugs were confiscated from one of the five containers seized by the DRI.

According to the reports, the DRI suspects that the other four seized containers may also contain drugs. The consignment was intercepted by the DRI based on specific intelligence that high-quality heroin was being smuggled in containers from Afghanistan to Gujarat’s Kandla port via Iran.

The joint operation of ATS and DRI successfully recovered a record of over 300 kg of heroin worth a whopping Rs 2,500 crores.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that containers of drugs have been confiscated by the DRI in Gujarat. Earlier, on February 13, the joint operation of the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Navy had seized over 750 kg of drugs from a ship off the Gujarat coast. Officials claimed the price of the seized contraband in the international market could be around Rs 2000 crores.

Also, in September last year, the state of Gujarat had recorded the country’s biggest drug haul confiscating 3 tons of drugs from containers in Mundra. The estimated value of the haul was Rs 20,900 crores. The investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDRI drug haul, Kandla port drugs, Gujarat drugs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Mazaar illegally constructed inside Civil Hospital, Surat, administration writes to police to get it removed

Nirwa Mehta -
On condition of anonymity, the people in the know said that they were not aware since when the mazaar has been around on campus but they have now requested the police to remove the illegal construction.
News Reports

Meet Tahaffuz-E-Deen India YouTube channel, calls Khalistani terrorist ‘Hindu’, uses BBC’s misleading report against Kashmiri Pandits and more

Anurag -
Islamic channel Tahaffuz-E-Deen India spreads fake and misleading reports about Hindus. Uses false claims to spread misinformation.

Standing on top of 28,000 dead bodies in Bengal, Brinda Karat objects to a bulldozer

Brown tax or equity? The Akshata Murthy Saga

Prashant Kishor and his flawed calculations on how Congress is stronger than BJP

AAP associate accuses Satyendra Jain of corruption, harassment, says Jain took Rs 1.15 crore for MCD election ticket and asking for more

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,551FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com