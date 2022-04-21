In a big drug bust, the Gujarat Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Directorate of Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized around 300 kg of heroin at the Kandla Port in Kutch, Gujarat. The drugs were confiscated from one of the five containers seized by the DRI.

According to the reports, the DRI suspects that the other four seized containers may also contain drugs. The consignment was intercepted by the DRI based on specific intelligence that high-quality heroin was being smuggled in containers from Afghanistan to Gujarat’s Kandla port via Iran.

कंडला :

गुजरात ATS के इनपुट पर DRI की बड़ी कारवाही।



2500 करोड़ के आसपास का ड्रग बरामद।



एक कंटेनर में से लगभग 300 किलो हेरोइन बरामद और भी ड्रग बाकी कंटेनर में होने की आशंका।



कंटेनर में छुपाकर अफ़ग़ानिस्तान ईरान रूट से लाया गया था ड्रग।



और भी बड़े खुलासे होने जा रहे है। https://t.co/aVsr9UfFeK pic.twitter.com/PwcqpiZNzu — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) April 21, 2022

The joint operation of ATS and DRI successfully recovered a record of over 300 kg of heroin worth a whopping Rs 2,500 crores.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that containers of drugs have been confiscated by the DRI in Gujarat. Earlier, on February 13, the joint operation of the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Navy had seized over 750 kg of drugs from a ship off the Gujarat coast. Officials claimed the price of the seized contraband in the international market could be around Rs 2000 crores.

Also, in September last year, the state of Gujarat had recorded the country’s biggest drug haul confiscating 3 tons of drugs from containers in Mundra. The estimated value of the haul was Rs 20,900 crores. The investigations are underway. More details are awaited.