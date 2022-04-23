Saturday, April 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan mosque refuses to make an announcement to trace missing girl Dua Zehra as...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan mosque refuses to make an announcement to trace missing girl Dua Zehra as she has a ‘Shia name’

Speaking to the media, Dua's parents said that a mosque in Karachi refused to make an announcement seeking information to find their missing person because they were Shias.

OpIndia Staff
Fourteen-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi went missing/ Image Source: Geotv
4

A mosque in Pakistan’s Karachi has refused to make an announcement for a missing 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra because of her Shia name.

According to reports, fourteen-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi went missing on April 16 from her residence in Karachi. The Karachi police have so far failed to trace the missing girl. The parents have no clue about her whereabouts ever since she had stepped out of her home to dispose of garbage.

Speaking to the media, Dua’s parents said that a mosque in Karachi refused to make an announcement seeking information to find the missing girl because they were Shias, and mosques do not make announcements for Shia names in Pakistan.

“We cannot announce this name because she’s from the Shia sect,” the mosque reportedly said to the parents.

Meanwhile, the father of Dua has said that if his daughter is not found soon, then he and his family will attempt suicide in front of the Governor’s House.

“My daughter wasn’t even going to school for the past one and a half years,” her father said.

Dua’s mother said, “I want my daughter alive. I am a mother. I will not accept her body like Zainab. I will keep the body outside the Governor House if she is found dead.”

Following Dua’s disappearance, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi police chief to take immediate action for the safe recovery of the child.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,561FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com