A mosque in Pakistan’s Karachi has refused to make an announcement for a missing 14-year-old girl Dua Zehra because of her Shia name.

According to reports, fourteen-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi went missing on April 16 from her residence in Karachi. The Karachi police have so far failed to trace the missing girl. The parents have no clue about her whereabouts ever since she had stepped out of her home to dispose of garbage.

Speaking to the media, Dua’s parents said that a mosque in Karachi refused to make an announcement seeking information to find the missing girl because they were Shias, and mosques do not make announcements for Shia names in Pakistan.

“We cannot announce this name because she’s from the Shia sect,” the mosque reportedly said to the parents.

Dua Zehra,14, went missing from Karachi on 16th April & is still not recovered. But what do you know what’s horrifying?



Her parents went to the nearby mosque to make a missing child announcement & the mosque refused coz they don’t pronounce Shi’a names in their announcements: pic.twitter.com/L0i5EAynZ6 — Jaffer A. Mirza (@jafferamirza) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the father of Dua has said that if his daughter is not found soon, then he and his family will attempt suicide in front of the Governor’s House.

“My daughter wasn’t even going to school for the past one and a half years,” her father said.

Dua’s mother said, “I want my daughter alive. I am a mother. I will not accept her body like Zainab. I will keep the body outside the Governor House if she is found dead.”

Following Dua’s disappearance, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi police chief to take immediate action for the safe recovery of the child.