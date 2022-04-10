Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam reacted to the way the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his party leader Rakhi Birla made fun of Kashmiri Pandits in the past few days. Sonu Nigam said that Arvind Kejriwal himself knows how much wrong happened to Kashmiri Pandits yet he called The Kashmir Files a false film in the Delhi Assembly.

Sonu Nigam said that he is not a devoted supporter of any party. He also opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision that ordered the closure of meat shops during Navratri. Sonu Nigam said that, according to him, it is wrong to do this because this decision leaves those helpless who are earning livelihood by selling meat.

Sonu Nigam hits out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sonu Nigam showed his anger for Arvind Kejriwal saying why, at all, did he call the film The Kashmir Files a false film. He said, “You can make fun of anything but not of Kashmiri Pandits. I haven’t watched the film yet. But they have at least tried to show something which even Arvind Kejriwal also knows has happened. The whole world knows that there has been genocide. If you have won Punjab, you make Punjab Files. Make 84 Files. You make Godhra Files. Let people know how lousy a person can be that he can cut a woman from the middle or cut the throat of someone’s children or feed someone with blood-soaked rice. How bad we humans can be.”

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 10, 2022

He said, “If you don’t tell people, how will they know? You’re playing politics.” He asked, “In one place, Arvind Kejriwal calls The Kashmir Files a false film and on the other hand, he says that it has been 25-30 years since this incident has happened, what has the BJP done? Does Kejriwal not feel that he is making some people happy and making the majority of Hindus against himself?

Describing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a good opposition, Sonu Nigam said that there is no one in front of the BJP at the moment. He asked, “If AAP does such a thing, what will be their own stand? Is it necessary to do politics in everything? You won Magsaysay, man. You are such an educated man. People expect from you. How can you talk like that? How can you make fun of it?”

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 10, 2022

Sonu Nigam also condemned the laughter of AAP’s woman leader Rakhi Birla. He said, “How shamelessly the woman was laughing there. One can also speak with dignity. But you’re laughing. You are making fun of them. What message will it pass to other people?”

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2022

Sonu said that he respects the post currently held by Arvind Kejriwal, but he is raising the questions as a citizen. He underlined that even if the last thirty years of his life have been in Mumbai, before that he lived in Faridabad and he had spent his childhood in Delhi. He said that let people raise their voices that it should be good with the temple, good with the mosque, and good with the Churches also; that’s how a society should be.

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2022

Sonu Nigam talks about other controversies

Sonu Nigam was recently awarded the Padma Shri award after which he appeared on Times Now Navbharat. On the loudspeaker controversy attached to him, he said, “Three years after I said this, the loudspeaker was banned in Saudi Arabia. People linked my point to religion. Now that I put a mic in my house and sing a song, the problem is not with singing, the problem is due to the loudspeaker. You can’t say I’m free and do anything.” On the hijab issue, Sonu Nigam supported the dress code and said that in Bollywood, he himself has seen the underworld era. He said in this interview that his favorite CM is Yogi Adityanath.