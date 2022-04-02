Imran Khan concedes that Indian passport is respected across the globe

Ahead of the no-confidence motion in the Parliament, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan conceded that the Indian passport is respected across the globe while the case is opposite with that of the Pakistani passport.

He made the remarks during an hour-long interview with ARY News. “Because of India’s foreign policy, you can see the respect that the Indian passport commands while there is no respect for Pakistan’s passport,” Khan was heard as saying.

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when he has virtually lost the majority in the 342-member National Assembly due to the defection of two key allies. The united opposition has now 177 supporters in the national assembly, and they do not need the support of PTI lawmakers.

Imran Khan praises India’s independent foreign policy

Last month, Imran Khan had praised India’s independent foreign policy while slamming his political opponents at a public meeting in Malakand in Pakistan.

He had stated, “When I was asked by the representatives of the European Union to condemn Russia, I asked them, do you have the courage to ask the same question to India? Pakistan is with you for peace and not for war.”

“Today, I salute India, our neighboring country. It has always maintained an independent foreign policy. India is a member of the QUAD alliance with the United States as one of its members. But still, it calls itself neutral. India is importing oil from Russia which is facing sanctions. This is because India’s foreign policy is for its people,” he further added.

Imran Khan had also commented on the Indian Army and the Indian government. He said, “India’s Foreign Policy is better than Pakistan. They work for their people. India’s army is not corrupt and they never interfere in Civilian government.”