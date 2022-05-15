The cricket world is in shock after the death of Australian cricketing legend Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Saturday night.

According to the reports, the 46-year-old all-rounder Symonds died in a single-car crash outside of Townsville after his car rolled off the road. The police said that the emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old Symonds, who was travelling alone. However, Symonds died of his injuries on the spot.

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Test matches, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia, enjoying tremendous success across the limited formats of the game.

Following the tragic loss, tributes have poured in from all corners of the sporting world for one of the game’s greatest all-rounders.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted that he was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds.

Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina expressed his sadness over the death of Symonds and said life is really unpredictable, adding that he was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend,” he tweeted.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan also expressed his condolences to Symond’s family and friends.

Former Australian fast bowler and Andrew Symonds teammate Jason Gillespie tweeted, “Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.”

Horrendous news to wake up to.

“This really hurts,” tweeted former Australian teammate Adam Gilchrist.

“Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real.” said former England captain Michael Vaughan as he paid tributes.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said that he was devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. “We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family,” he tweeted.

A few other cricketers from across the world also shared their condolences after the tragic death of Andrew Symonds.

Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero.



Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent.



RIP SIMMO 😥 — Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) May 15, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news 💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

Horrible way to wake up on a Sunday morning!! One powerful player i played against! Gone way to soon💔 You’ll be missed by the entire cricket fraternity. Rest In Peace legend🙏🏽 #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/VhOJkxTV6w — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) May 15, 2022

Daam… Lord be with us. Another one 💔💔#RIPAndrewSymonds — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds made his Australia debut during an ODI against Pakistan in 1998. The all-rounder played more than 200 ODIs, scoring over 5000 runs at an average of 39.75. The middle-order batsman has scored six centuries and 30 half-centuries and has also taken 133 wickets. In addition, he played 26 tests, scoring 1462 runs with two centuries and ten fifties.