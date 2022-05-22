A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivered a controversial speech in London questioning the idea of India and instigating people to resort to mass action against the Indian state, the Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region hit out at the Gandhi-scion for challenging India’s national unity by referring it to as as a “union of states” and not a nation.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi had described that India is not described as a nation in our constitution, but as India, that is Bharat, is a union of states. Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the design that was developed by Mahatma Gandhi, which emerged from the freedom movement, was a negotiation between the states, identities and religions, and all these states got together and created a negotiated peace.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s assertions, Union Minister Kishan Reddy cited the speeches made by Dr BR Ambedkar in the parliament and dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s dangerous sub-nationalism rhetoric.

“The best fact-checker for Rahul Gandhi’s rubbish is Babasaheb Ambedkar himself,” tweeted Kishan Reddy. Dr Ambedkar was a jurist, economist and politician who headed the drafting committee of the Constitution of India.

In his tweets, the Union Minister laid out the discussion in the Constituent Assembly debates and the statement made by Dr BR Ambedkar on November 4th 1948. He cited a statement made by Dr Ambedkar on November 4th, 1948, where he had touched on various topics that included the special features of the constitution, the criticism of Fundamental Rights and the objection to the description of India in Article 1 of the Draft Constitution as a Union of States.

The Union Minister quoted the statement made by Babasaheb Ambedkar on this topic, saying, “The Drafting Committee wanted to make it clear that though India was to be a federation, the Federation was not the result of an agreement by the States to join in a Federation”.

“The Federation was not the result of an agreement by the states to join in a Federation & the Federation not being the result of an agreement no State has the right to secede from it,” Kishan Reddy quoted Ambedkar as he responded to Rahul Gandhi’s “union of states” comment.

Rahul Gandhi should know that India was never a negotiation, said Kishan Reddy, while referring to another quote, “The Federation is a Union because it is indestructible. Though the country and the people may be divided into different States for convenience of administration, the country is one integral whole … derived from a single source”.

Rahul Gandhi calls for ‘mass action’ against India from foreign soil

On Friday, Congress leader and Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to London, promoted anarchy in the country as he called for “mass action” against the Indian state.

Speaking at the ‘Ideas for India’ conclave in the United Kingdom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the country is being controlled by the “deep state”, which is causing the damage. Hence, according to Rahul Gandhi, a large ‘mass action’ against the Indian state is necessary to free the institutions that are controlled by the RSS.

Defining the “deep state” in London, he said that not just RSS but even ED and CBI are a part of the “deep state”. Essentially, while promoting anarchy in India, Rahul Gandhi was dog-whistling the USA with phrases like “deep state”.

Calling for the opposition to unite, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the opposition parties should understand that they no longer fight the BJP. This is not just a purely political fight, the Gandhi-scion added, suggesting that they are now fighting the institutional structure of the Indian state, which has been “captured” by an organisation.

“The only way for us we have no respite from the institutional framework of the country. The only way is to go to the large masses of the Indian people. That is not just the Congress, that is all opposition parties,” said Rahul Gandhi in his speech in London.

Congress is basically structuring that transition where it can go back to its roots and start moving toward mass action, said the Gandhi-scion, as he urged the opposition parties to instigate masses to rebel against the Indian state.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders, including CPI(M) ‘s Sitaram Yechury, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and TMC’s Mahua Moitra, have also travelled to London to participate in the event organised by the non-profit think-tank Bridge India.