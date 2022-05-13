Friday, May 13, 2022
Germany: Five wounded in a suspected Islamic terror attack on a train, passengers overpowered Iraq-born attacker

Three passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered an attacker who wounded five persons on the train with a knife. This incident took place on Friday 13th March 2022 and the nabbed attacker is identified as an Iraq-born man.

German police detaining the attacker. Image Source: The Associated Press
According to a report by Associated Press, state interior minister Herbert Reul said that the train was traveling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers in a random and arbitrary manner.

Herbert Reul further said, “The motive for the attack is under investigation. Authorities are investigating the possibility of an extremist motive but haven’t yet confirmed it. There were about 270 passengers on the train. The attack was a gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage. The suspect was known to authorities.”

The state police informed that the police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers. The wounded were being treated at local hospitals and none of them was in the life-threatening condition as informed by the police.

The police authorities have suspected but not confirmed that the attacker had an Islamist motive for the attack. A probe is launched to determine if the attack was influenced by Islamist ideology and if the attacker was a part of a terror outfit.

