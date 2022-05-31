On Monday (May 31), unidentified miscreants vandalised idols at a Hindu temple in Arsikere taluk in Hassan district of Karnataka. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and anxiety in the area.

As per reports, the vandalism took place at the Exhibition Center of Chikka Tirupati (mini Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh) temple, which is located on the Amaragiri Malekal Tirupati Hill. The sacred place is estimated to be 300 years old.

According to the police, four unidentified miscreants created a ruckus within the temple premises. Despite opposition by devotees, they smoked cigarettes and intimidated the workers employed at the site. As per police, over 10 idols were vandalised.

They then went into the Exhibition Centre and vandalised the idols that were to be inducted into the temple. Reportedly, the accused men used rods to destroy the idols of Hindu deities.

Having realised the sensitivity of the incident, District Superintendent of Police R. Srinivas Gowda and other senior police officials went to the crime scene. They summoned the dog squad and forensic experts to collect fingerprints of the miscreants.

When the news of the idol vandalism spread, Hindu activists and devotees gathered at the temple premises. A large contingent of police was deployed to avert any law and order situation. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

Cases of idol vandalism from Karnataka

Earlier in March this year, some unidentified miscreants vandalised the idol of Goddess Saraswati present inside a government primary school in Chikkodi taluk of Belgaum district.

During the attack, the marble idol was severely damaged. Two of the four hands of the deity were broken, along with Her Veena. A complaint was lodged with the Chikkodi police.

In October last year, Baikampady Karkera Moolasthana Jarandaya Daivastana and Naga Brahma Peeta were destroyed by miscreants at in Mangaluru in Karnataka. Besides, the accused broke open the cupboard, threw all the belongings, and destroyed the gates of the temple.

In April 2021,two people were arrested in connection to an incident where a condom was found in a temple’s Hundi (Donation box) in Manguluru. The temple belonged to the local Manguluru deity Lord Koragajja, who is considered an avatar for Lord Shiva. The arrested were identified as Raheem (32) and Taufiq (35).