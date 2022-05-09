Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDanish Kaneria Vs Shahid Afridi: After 'conversion attempts' row, ex-Pakistani captain accuses Hindu teammate...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

Danish Kaneria Vs Shahid Afridi: After ‘conversion attempts’ row, ex-Pakistani captain accuses Hindu teammate of speaking to ‘enemy country’ India

"India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don't ever go to any Indian media channel," Kaneria tweeted on Monday.

OpIndia Staff
Forced religious conversion row involving Shahid Afridi escalates: Details
Danish kaneria (left), Shahid Afridi (right), images vai Zee News
61

Days after former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi accused Pakistani ex-spinner Danish Kaneria of speaking to the media of ‘enemy country’ (India), the latter advised Afridi to not speak to any Indian channel ever.

It must be mentioned that Kaneria had earlier accused Afridi of coaxing him to convert and accept Islam. “India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel,” the ace spinner tweeted on Monday (May 9).

Danish Kaneria further revealed that he was forced to remain silent on the plight of forced conversion in Pakistan. “When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed,” he wrote.

Danish Kaneria said Shoaib Akhtar was the first person to speak publicly about his problems. Akhtar had openly said how Kaneria was badly treated in the team for being a Hindu. Danesh Kaneria said that later several officials put pressure on Akhtar, after which Akhtar stopped talking about it.

The Background of the controversy

On April 29 this year, Danish Kaneria accused his former team-mate Shahid Afridi of ill-treatment for being a Hindu. He had called Afridi a characterless forger and a liar. 

While speaking to IANS, Kaneria remarked, “Shahid Afridi always let me down. He used to keep me on the bench and not let me play One Day International matches. He didn’t want me to be on the team.”

He further said that Shahid Afridi is a characterless and false person. He also told the news agency that Shahid Afridi was jealous of his good performances and provoked other players against him. Kaneria said that ignoring all these things, he used to focus only on cricket. 

Later in another interview with Zee News on May 4, Danish Kaneria informed, “Yes, Afridi used to often tell me to convert to Islam. But, I never used to take him seriously. I believe in my religion and it does not depend on cricket.”

While speaking to The News International on May 6, Shahid Afridi cried foul and accused Kaneria of not being a ‘man of character.’

“Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years…If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for,” he alleged.

Accusing Danish Kaneria of giving interviews to ‘enemy nation’ India, Afridi said, “He is accusing me in order to get cheap fame and make money. He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments. Everyone knows about his character.”

The ace spinner has now slammed Afridi for calling India an ‘enemy country’.

Anti-Hindu stance, and anti-India remarks of Shahid Afridi

In December 2019, Afridi had courted controversy after a clip of his old interview went viral on social media. He revealed that he had smashed his television set when he saw one of his children, enacting an ‘aarti’ scene while watching an Indian drama serial. 

The former Pakistani captain was seen recently endorsing the Taliban. “Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They’re allowing ladies to work,” Afridi told the media. The former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team also asserted that the Talibs were fun, cricket-loving chaps. “I believe Taliban like cricket a lot,” he added.

During his visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in 2020, Shahid Afridi had made belligerent comments against India that raised several eyebrows. In the aftermath, Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who posted videos to support his NGO had to come forward and apologize for supporting Afridi.

Afridi had also claimed that Indian players would seek forgiveness after being ‘badly defeated’ by the Pakistani team.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan Hindu cricketer, Shahid Afridi tweet, Danish Kaneria Hindu
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Targeted Divyang children, weaker sections to spread Islamic agenda’: Court notes serious charges against Umar Gautam for sunning mass conversion racket

OpIndia Staff -

‘Education minister used to sit with us to protest, now refusing to meet us’: PTI aspirants in Punjab get lathi-charged by police for demanding...

OpIndia Staff -

Danish Kaneria Vs Shahid Afridi: After ‘conversion attempts’ row, ex-Pakistani captain accuses Hindu teammate of speaking to ‘enemy country’ India

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terror outfit SFJ says Khalistan flags placed on Himachal Pradesh Assembly gates were sent through its activists, booked under UAPA

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court rejects Communist party’s petition against Shaheen Bagh demolition drive, asks them to approach High Court

OpIndia Staff -

Salman Khan ‘doppelganger’ arrested for disturbing peace after his videos roaming shirtless on Lucknow streets go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Man talks drivel during Shaheen Bagh demolition drive with the help of TheWire, says ‘Muslim minds being demolished’

OpIndia Staff -

Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja back at Martand Sun Temple, the holy temple which was destroyed by Sikandar Butshikan over 600 years ago

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh: Bulldozers stopped by a frenzied mob, AAP and Congress join hands to thwart the anti-encroachment drive

OpIndia Staff -

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promises action after alleged discrimination against a special needs child by Indigo airline, details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,748FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com