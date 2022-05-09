Days after former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi accused Pakistani ex-spinner Danish Kaneria of speaking to the media of ‘enemy country’ (India), the latter advised Afridi to not speak to any Indian channel ever.

It must be mentioned that Kaneria had earlier accused Afridi of coaxing him to convert and accept Islam. “India is not our enemy. Our enemies are those who instigate people in the name of religion. If you consider India as your enemy, then don’t ever go to any Indian media channel,” the ace spinner tweeted on Monday (May 9).

Danish Kaneria further revealed that he was forced to remain silent on the plight of forced conversion in Pakistan. “When I raised my voice against forced conversion, I was threatened that my career would be destroyed,” he wrote.

Danish Kaneria said Shoaib Akhtar was the first person to speak publicly about his problems. Akhtar had openly said how Kaneria was badly treated in the team for being a Hindu. Danesh Kaneria said that later several officials put pressure on Akhtar, after which Akhtar stopped talking about it.

The Background of the controversy

On April 29 this year, Danish Kaneria accused his former team-mate Shahid Afridi of ill-treatment for being a Hindu. He had called Afridi a characterless forger and a liar.

While speaking to IANS, Kaneria remarked, “Shahid Afridi always let me down. He used to keep me on the bench and not let me play One Day International matches. He didn’t want me to be on the team.”

He further said that Shahid Afridi is a characterless and false person. He also told the news agency that Shahid Afridi was jealous of his good performances and provoked other players against him. Kaneria said that ignoring all these things, he used to focus only on cricket.

Later in another interview with Zee News on May 4, Danish Kaneria informed, “Yes, Afridi used to often tell me to convert to Islam. But, I never used to take him seriously. I believe in my religion and it does not depend on cricket.”

While speaking to The News International on May 6, Shahid Afridi cried foul and accused Kaneria of not being a ‘man of character.’

“Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years…If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for,” he alleged.

Accusing Danish Kaneria of giving interviews to ‘enemy nation’ India, Afridi said, “He is accusing me in order to get cheap fame and make money. He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments. Everyone knows about his character.”

The ace spinner has now slammed Afridi for calling India an ‘enemy country’.

Anti-Hindu stance, and anti-India remarks of Shahid Afridi

In December 2019, Afridi had courted controversy after a clip of his old interview went viral on social media. He revealed that he had smashed his television set when he saw one of his children, enacting an ‘aarti’ scene while watching an Indian drama serial.

The former Pakistani captain was seen recently endorsing the Taliban. “Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They’re allowing ladies to work,” Afridi told the media. The former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team also asserted that the Talibs were fun, cricket-loving chaps. “I believe Taliban like cricket a lot,” he added.

During his visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in 2020, Shahid Afridi had made belligerent comments against India that raised several eyebrows. In the aftermath, Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who posted videos to support his NGO had to come forward and apologize for supporting Afridi.

Afridi had also claimed that Indian players would seek forgiveness after being ‘badly defeated’ by the Pakistani team.