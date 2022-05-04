An FIR has been filed against a school principal in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, for instructing small children to make a video wearing Islamic dress on the occasion of Eid. The instructions were issued by school principal Bushra Mustafa at Nyaya Nagar Public School in Jhunsi, and now a case has been filed against her after parents of the toddlers and Hindu groups filed complaints against her.

In the name of an activity, she asked nursery and UKG students to make a 20-second video and say Eid Mubarak to everyone wearing Islamic dress. It was clearly stated in the order that while saying Eid Mubarak, it is mandatory for boys to wear Eid caps with salwar kurtas and girls to take dupatta with salwar kurtas. The instructions said that the marks allotted to the activity will also be added to the annual examination.

The activity was given to the students by the school.

According to the order, the activity was scheduled for 2nd May 2022. But when the parents came to know about it, they objected to it. On the other hand, when Hindu organizations came to know about it, the protest against the school and the school principal started. Organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti complained about the matter. He called it a violation of religious freedom. The organizations said that it is a kind of mental conversion to give such instructions that if the student does not become a part of this activity, then he will not get marks in the final exam.

An FIR has been lodged by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against school principal Bushra Mustafa under sections 295-A, 153-A, and 67 of the IPC at The Keedganj police station in Prayagraj. It is alleged that the school principal misused her position and under a well-thought-out conspiracy that emerged out of her communal thinking, she did hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, spoiled the atmosphere of educational institutions, created religious discrimination among children, and poisoned communalism in the minds of young children. The complaint also said that on 3rd May 2022, apart from Eid, Parshuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya were also celebrated, but no activity related to these festivals was given to the children.

However, Bushra Mustafa has defended her decision, saying similar activities are already done during other festivals. Referring to the activities carried out during Hindu festivals and national holidays, she said, “These activities take place on festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, August 15, January 26. Similarly, children were asked to do the same on Eid. It is not mandatory. Parents who do not agree with this can enrol their children in other schools. These activities are carried out to increase the confidence of the students.”