Sidhu Moosewala, a singer/rapper and Congress leader from Punjab, was gunned down on May 29 allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Since it made headlines, the left-liberals and Congress have been targeting the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for the security lapse. Many top leaders have mentioned how Moosewala’s security was reduced a day before his murder.

Interestingly, the left-liberals and Congress leaders, who are raising their voices for the lapse in Moosewala’s security, had contradictory views when PM Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck on a bridge in Punjab for 20 minutes due to agitating the farmers at one end of the bridge. Incidentally, the bridge where PM Modi’s convoy got stuck was close to the India-Pakistan border.

We compared the statements by some left-liberals and Congress leaders from two incidents to see how they reacted. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Deeply shocked at the tragic murder of young Congress leader & popular singer Sidhu Moosewala. It’s a reflection of the collapse of Punjab’s law and order situation that he was killed a day after his security was withdrawn. Deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers.” However, at the time of the security lapse in PM Modi’s convoy, he had blamed BJP workers for the same.

National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV has been extensively tweeting about the incident and blaming the current government for the security lapse. On January 5, when a security lapse happened in PM’s convoy, he had tweeted, “Modi Ji, How’s the Josh?” He further downplayed the incident and claimed PM Modi returned as there was no crowd.

National Convenor of Congress Hasiba Amin said, “Shocked beyond belief on finding out about Sidhu Moosewala being shot with multiple bullets to death in Punjab. That to a day after his security cover was taken away by the AAP govt. May he rest in peace. This is just so wrong. There must be justice!” In January, she had downplayed the incident of security lapse in Punjab during the PM visit and posted a thread claiming 700 farmers died in the protests against now-repealed farm laws. The number of farmers who died during protests has a lot of loopholes, and questions were raised several times on the way deaths were added to the list.

AICC Secretary in charge B M Sandeep said, “Deepest condolences to family and friends of Sidhu Moosewala. Deeply shocked at the tragic murder of young Congress leader & popular singer Sidhu Moosewala. The collapse of Punjab’s law and order situation that he was killed a day after his security was withdrawn.” Interestingly, he completely ignored the security lapse during PM’s January visit to Punjab and had shared photographs of empty seats claiming PM had returned as there was no crowd.

National Convenor of Congress Ruchira Chaturvedi said, “My deepest condolences to the family and fans of #SidhuMoosewala. Just a day after his security was withdrawn, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead. Will the AAP Govt in Punjab take responsibility for this devastating tragedy?” On the contrary, one of her January statements read, “There was no security lapse…70,000 chairs were put up for the rally, but only 700 people turned up. No point sulking, Modi Ji; have the courage to accept the truth.”

Journalist Aditya Menon while questioning the security lapse in the Moosewala case, he had mocked the allegations of security lapse in PM Modi’s convoy.

Murder of Sidhu Moosewala

On May 29, controversial singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala were shot dead. Multiple rounds were fired at his vehicle in district Mansa, Punjab. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder, alleging Moosewala was involved in the murder of one of their gang member, but Police did not take any action against him.