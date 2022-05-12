From Thursday 12th May 2022, singing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ will be mandatory in all madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. All the teachers and the students of all the madrasas in Uttar Pradesh are directed to sing the national anthem before commencing classes every day. The Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, SN Pandey issued an order regarding this on 9th May 2022.

In this order, the register said, “It is to be conveyed about the singing of the national anthem in the morning before the commencement of classes in madrasas, that in the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board held on 24th March 2022, it was decided that in all the recognized/ aided/ unaided madrasas, from the upcoming academic semester, it will be mandatory for all the students (boys and girls) and teachers to sing the national anthem (starting from ‘Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jai He Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ up to ‘Jai He, Jai He, Jai Jai Jai Jai He’) in a coordinated tone with other prayers before the commencement of classes.”

The order further said, “As you are aware, the annual holiday list announced in madarsas due to the month of Ramadan has holidays from 30.03.2022 to 11.05.2022. Thus, regular classes will start from 12.05.2022. Please take the trouble of ensuring that the above decision of the Board is complied with at the time of commencement of regular classes in each recognized/ aided/ unaided madrasas. You are required to monitor it regularly.”

General Secretary of Teachers’ Association Madaris Arabia, Diwan Sahab Zaman Khan, said that usually Hamd (praises to Allah) and Salam (salutations to Muhammad) are recited at madrassas before the start of classes. While the national anthem was also sung in some madrasas, it was not compulsory. But now it has been made mandatory, he added.

It is notable that singing of national anthem was made mandatory in UP madrasas on 24th March 2022 as the decision was taken in a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board. Several other decisions related to examinations, attendance and recruitment of teachers were also taken by the board in this meeting.